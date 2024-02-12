How to spot Japanese knotweed in your garden

Japanese knotweed (above the fence) is often confused for the benign bindweed (below)

A quarter of people who think they have Japanese knotweed in their garden actually have a harmless plant growing, according to new research, which makes knowing how to identify the species even more important if you are going to shell out on professional eradication.

Environet, a company that removes Japanese knotweed and other invasive plants such as bamboo, has found knotweed is often mistaken for weeds such as bindweed and brambles, but also for garden favourites such as lilac and peony.

Knotweed has the power to damage buildings and pipes because of its vigorous growth, while bindweed is just annoying to have in the garden. In contrast, you wouldn’t want to get rid of fragrant lilac and pretty peonies in error.

Lilac leaves, pictured, are heart-shaped and are a lighter green compared to knotweed - Oksana Korniyenko/Alamy Stock

Japanese knotweed (Reynoutria japonica, also known as Fallopoa japonica) is a rapidly spreading weed that dies back in winter. In early spring, stems emerge from underground rhizomes and can grow several inches a day, reaching up to seven feet tall in a single season.

If you find Japanese knotweed on your property, there is no need to inform any statutory body or local authority. However, when you come to sell a property, you will be required to answer a set of pre-contract enquiries which typically follow the Law Society’s TA6 form.

How to tell if it is knotweed

To distinguish Japanese knotweed from its less harmful doppelgangers, here are some tips.

You can spot the notorious weed by its distinctive height, purple-flecked stems, flower tassels, purple shoots and zig-zag-arranged leaves. Japanese knotweed thrives on its own and doesn’t need other plants or structures to grow up for support.

Japanese knotweed is self-supporting, as seen here

Emily Grant, the director of operations at Environet, says: “Anything that covers a lot of ground and looks invasive is sometimes mistaken as knotweed because knotweed is the go-to invasive plant that’s recognised as a problem.”

Plants mistaken for knotweed

Bindweed grows fast like knotweed, has a pernicious root system and boasts bright green heart-shaped leaves; but, unlike knotweed, it needs to wrap itself around other plants or structures. ‌Bindweed develops large, trumpet-shaped flowers, while knotweed has small cream-white flowers. Ivy, like bindweed, needs something to attach to if it is to grow upwards. It also has narrower leaves than knotweed.

Bindweed (pictured) develops large, trumpet-shaped flowers

In comparison, knotweed has small cream-white flowers

Grant adds: “In the early part of the year, peony can be mistaken for knotweed because it has red shoots that emerge from the ground in the same way that Japanese knotweed does, which can give people a bit of a fright.” The difference between the peony and the weed can be seen in its longer and thinner leaves, fluffy colourful flowers and less vigorous growth habit.

A peony's red stem can cause it to be confused for knotweed - John Richmond/Alamy

Bamboo is sometimes confused for knotweed too, responsible for 3 per cent of Environet’s mistaken cases. When in full growth, it is 2.5-3 metres tall and the two plants do look similar; usually, knotweed is mistaken as bamboo rather than the other way round. Grant says: “Most people are really good at recognising bamboo and think knotweed is just another type.” The big differences are that bamboo does not usually flower, and it retains its leaves, which are long and thin rather than shovel-shaped.

Bamboo possess distinctive, thin leaves - Dmitry Marchenko/Alamy Stock Photo

Dogwood (responsible for 9 per cent of mistaken identity cases) has an even stem colour, while knotweed is blotchy. Dogwood stem is a strong red in winter, while knotweed is a patchy red in the growing season. Most dogwoods have leaves that grow opposite to each other along the stems, whereas knotweed leaves grow alternately on stems that take a zig-zag line.

Dogwood stems are a bright, strong red - Joan Gravell/Alamy

Russian vine (Fallopia baldschuanica) and Japanese knotweed leaf-shape and flowers are very similar, although the leaves are more arrow-shaped than Japanese knotweed leaves.

The Russian vine shrub - Julie Mowbray/Alamy

What to do if it is knotweed

To eradicate knotweed, dig it up or use a tough glyphosate herbicide weedkiller. Be careful not to spray on leaves or cut stems of plants you want to keep. This can take two or three seasons as the weed is very persistent. Knotweed is classified as controlled waste under the Environmental Protection Act 1990, so it requires disposal at licensed landfill sites by registered waste carriers. Alternatively, allow it to dry on site before burning.

One good thing is that the cold springs of 2023 and 2024 have meant that knotweed has emerged later, going against a trend in recent years for early shoots sprouting from the ground after winter dormancy, which Grant says is down to climate change: “I’ve not seen it yet this year but we’re keeping our eyes open. Fifteen years ago, it never emerged until April but now we see it first at the end of February or beginning of March, particularly on the south coast and into London. I’m based in Plymouth and I’m usually one of the first to find it. But last year, it was a cold spring and that made climate change predictions inaccurate. This spring is the same so we’ve probably got two or three weeks before we see new shoots.”

