If You Spot This "Adorable" $1 New Kitchen Find at Target, Grab 3

Stanley tumblers are all the rage right now — and understandably so. They’re insulated to keep your drink hot or cold all day, plus the large 40-ounce size fits perfectly into your car cup holder. The tumbler promotes staying hydrated while being environmentally conscious by reducing the amount of plastic bottles ending up in landfills. With the popularity, Stanleys have become somewhat of a statement piece, leading to water bottle accessories being released in waves, maybe some you didn’t even know you needed.



Instagram account @talktargethome, spotted Stanley straw covers at their local Target at the Bullseye Playground, formerly known as the Target Dollar Spot. The straw covers fit snugly over the straw of your tumbler to prevent any leaking, dust, or dirt getting into your beverage. With different shapes like berries, cacti, and multi-colored flowers, the covers add an element of style (in addition to practicality) to an otherwise simple cup. Not to mention, they are only retailing for $1 each.

If you can’t find these at your local Target or just feel that the styles are a bit too bold for your taste, you can find a more basic version on Amazon. A five-pack of straw covers is currently going for $5.99, compatible with Stanley tumblers and made with food-grade silicone.

5-Pack Silicone Straw Covers

$5.99 (was $9.99) at Amazon

“These fit the Stanley straws perfectly and gives them a cute little detail. I like that they also protect the top of the straw. So cute and well made for what they are,” wrote one reviewer.



If you happen to get your hands on either the Target or the Amazon version, just make sure you clean them as frequently as you clean your tumbler as mildew can get trapped inside. If you’re looking for an inexpensive way to keep your drink clean, this is it.



Buy: 5-Pack Silicone Straw Covers, $6