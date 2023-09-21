Sporty & Rich Has Entered the Beauty Chat

Cult-loved lifestyle and activewear brand Sporty & Rich has officially entered into the beauty game.

The brand has launched five skincare products: A milk cleanser ($40 USD), multi-vitamin face mist($40 USD), multi-purpose balm($30 USD), a body oil($48 USD) and a hand cream($28 USD). Sporty & Rich's new offerings will be sold exclusively on the brand's website and newly opened New York flagship store. Plans to extend to select retailers are also in the works.

As lifestyle is at the forefront of the brand, founder Emily Oberg plans to dive deeper into skincare and color products, with reported plans of lip gloss and sunscreen on the horizon — with intentions only to develop products that feel personal to the brand's identity.

Sporty & Rich's new skincare items are now available via the brand's website.

