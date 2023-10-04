These sports reporters predicted Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift. He 'owes them'

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's rumored relationship has, more or less, broken the internet — and some people saw it coming. An Oklahoma couple dressed up as the superstar and the football player for Halloween in 2020.

Similarly, sports reporters Erin Andrews and Charissa Thompson saw the swoon-worthy potential of Traylor nearly two months before Swift began attending Kansas City Chiefs games, which she's now done two weekends in a row.

Thompson reposted a clip from their "Calm Down with Erin and Charissa" podcast on Oct. 1, which she said was recorded on Aug. 3.

"Taylor, I don't know what you are doing in your life right now besides rocking the world, please try our friend Travis. He is fantastic," Andrews said in the clip. "Taylor, I know we're not the best of friends — we're not even friends — but I consider you one. Take us up on this, go on a date with this guy. Do it for America."

Thompson responded saying she was about to say the same thing.

"I was just gonna say, do it for yourself, do it for us and do it for the people, because there is no one that would give you a better time than this guy," Thompson said.

The clip didn't go unnoticed — Kelce himself left a comment under the video that started with two laughing emojis.

"You two are something else!!" he said, adding two praying hands emojis. "I owe you big time!!"

Swift first attended the Chiefs' game against the Chicago Bears on Sept. 24 and left with Kelce in a convertible — or, to quote her, a "getaway car."

She went on to attend the Chiefs' next game against the New York Jets on Oct. 1, which became the most-watched Sunday show since the Super Bowl.

Kelce has been open about been trying to get Swift's attention since she performed in Kansas City, Missouri, in July as part of her "Eras Tour."

Kelce said during the July 26 episode of his “New Heights” podcast, which he co-hosts with brother Jason Kelce, that he arrived at Swift's show hoping to give her a friendship bracelet with his number on it.

"I was disappointed that she doesn’t talk before or after her shows because she has to save her voice for the 44 songs that she sings. So I was a little butthurt I didn’t get to hand her one of the bracelets I made for her," he said.

Last month, Kelce addressed the buzzing dating rumors on “The Pat McAfee Show” on Sept. 21, hinting he had invited Swift back to Arrowhead Stadium, the arena where she performed and where the Chiefs play their home games.

"I threw the ball in her court. I told her, I’ve seen you rock a stage in Arrowhead and you might have to come see me rock the stage at Arrowhead," he said. "We’ll see what happens in the near future."

Just days later, Swift appeared to take Kelce up on his invitation. She was spotted cheering next to Kelce's mother Donna Kelce at the Chiefs game against the Bears on Sept. 24, a move Kelce described as "pretty ballsy."

"Shout out to Taylor for pulling up — that was pretty ballsy,” he said on the Sept. 27 episode of "New Heights."

"I just thought it was awesome how everybody in the suite had nothing but great things to say about her ... Everybody was talking about her in a great light and on top of that, the day went perfect for Chiefs fans, of course."

This article was originally published on TODAY.com