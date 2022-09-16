Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model Camille Kostek says she deals with ‘low self-esteem moments’ as a model

Yahoo Life Videos

Despite their entertainment careers spanning over two decades and a meet-cute straight out of a Hollywood movie, Nicole Ari Parker and Boris Kodjoe are just proud parents."We love talking about our kids. Should we brag now? Should we just start bragging?" they tell Yahoo Life before singing the praises of their children, 17-year-old Sophie and 15-year-old Nicolas."Nicolas is an athlete, he's a basketball player. Sophie is talented in so many places, science, math, she also likes to paint," Parker says of her two kids, noting that Sophie will soon be deciding what college she will attend."This is the year for her to apply to schools. She knows how to take care of herself, she is confident," Parker explains, before cheekily admitting that some things come easier than others to the 17-year-old. "We're still working on making the bed, but she really knows about life and self-care and resilience."