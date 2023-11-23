Spiced hot buttered apple cider cocktail recipe
This drink is a delicious alternative to eggnog. If you haven’t got cider brandy to hand, dark rum works well.
Timings
Prep time: 5 minutes
Cook time: 5 minutes
Serves
2
Ingredients
200ml apple juice
1 tsp mixed spice
30g muscovado sugar
2 x 50ml measures Somerset cider brandy
100g unsalted butter, diced
fresh nutmeg, for grating
2 slices of apple, to garnish
Method
Bring the apple juice, mixed spice, sugar and cider brandy to the boil, then whisk in the butter.
Pour into small glasses, grate some nutmeg on top and add a slice of apple to garnish.
