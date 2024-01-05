Spiced black bean and spinach soup recipe

When minimising calories it’s important not to minimise flavour in the process. The best way to avoid this is by using plenty of spices, as showcased in this recipe. This soup provides a big bowl of goodness, bags of flavour, and is extremely filling to boot.

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cook time: 40 minutes

2

273

Heat the oil in a large saucepan and add the onion and garlic.

Fry on a low-medium heat for 5 minutes or so until the onion softens, adding a little water if it’s getting too dry.

Now add the spices and mix well in the pan.

Add the stock and black beans and simmer gently for 30 minutes. Check from time to time and top up with a little water if it’s reducing down too quickly.

Take the pan off the heat and let cool for a few minutes.

Pour the soup into a blender or food processor (or you can use a stick blender) and pulse for a few seconds; you want the soup to be quite chunky.

Taste and season with salt and pepper accordingly.

Return the soup to the pan and reheat before adding the spinach and lime juice (and a little water if it’s too thick).