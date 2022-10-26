Sperry's iconic duck snow boots are on sale on Amazon — starting at just $70

Whether you're prepping yourself for upcoming blizzards or you're simply in need of new boots for the season, there are no better than Sperrys. The only setback? They cost a pretty penny. But every once in a while a sale comes around — like the one currently happening at Amazon— and you'll find top-sellers like these Saltwater Snow Boots starting at just $70 (from $130). It's the perfect opportunity to grab yourself a pair of snow boots that will last through this season and beyond.

Sperry Sperry Saltwater Boots $70 $130 Save $60 Combat cold, wet weather with this iconic waterproof boot from Sperry. $70 at Amazon

You'll likely recognize these iconic boots instantly — the overall duck shape fitted with a rubber sole and quilted upper are synonymous with winter-weather protection. But there's a reason these boots are so popular. On the outside, they feature waterproof rubber toes to keep your feet dry and protected from blustery conditions. Up top, there's a nylon upper that almost resembles a winter jacket, plus rustic rawhide laces and rustproof eyelets to tie up your boots nice and tight. Their rubber soles are equipped with a Wave-Siping pattern (i.e., moisture-directing grooves) to offer you extra traction when the ground gets slippery.

On the inside, the boots sport a microfleece lining to add some warmth to their overall weatherproof functionality. They also have cushioned insoles, so if you find yourself shoveling snow for hours, your feet won't be complaining. The best part? Because the fleece lining isn't incredibly thick, these boots also make for great rain boots.

These iconic duck boots are now on sale starting at $70. (Photo: Amazon)

And since they've been around for over 80 years, Sperry definitely knows what they're doing when it comes to making boots that'll last for years. More than 18,000 five-star reviewers happen to agree.

"LOVE these!! They’re definitely a cold weather wear as they keep your feet toasty the second you put them on," one raving reviewer said. "...Super comfy and a good neutral color with plenty of room for me to wear thick or thin socks and not affect fit at all."

"Absolutely amazing," another added. "We live in Nashville and are not accustomed to snow and harsh winter weather! We recently made a trip to Alaska, and these boots were PERFECT! They kept us warm and comfy. We did several hikes/walks, and no issues. We actually wore them while it snowed and had no issues walking through the snow (no slipping or falling). And they look great!"

One happy shopper lauded the Saltwaters' versatility. "I live in the Midwest and was looking for an 'in-between snow and rain boot' that is also stylish and cute," they said. "These Sperry boots are the best combo of both; super warm (as in, my feet get super toasty), waterproof, snow- and sleet-proof. Plus, they’re so much more comfortable, being both light and less bulky than my other boots... The Sperry boots are also easy to put on and remove."

Grab them now in one of the 10 color options, and your dry, toasty tootsies will thank you.

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

