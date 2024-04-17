Spend a spring day in a public garden. The mid-Hudson Valley has plenty to choose from

There are plenty of ways to enjoy the spring weather as it begins to grace the mid-Hudson Valley, but one in particular is perfect if you're looking for a peaceful day to spend with friends and family.

Across Dutchess, Ulster and Orange counties, there are a plethora of gardens to visit that aren't too far of a drive.

Whether you're looking to explore, have a picnic, take some photos or go for a walk, these public gardens are starting to bloom and you can start making plans now for a spring or summer visit.

Here are some of the many gardens across the region. Note the opening dates for some facilities which have not yet opened for the season. Did we miss your favorite? Send an email to NHayes@poughkee.gannett.com.

Gardens to explore in Dutchess County

Gardens to explore in Ulster County

Brunel Park: Brunel Sculpture Garden : Located at the intersection of DeSilva Road and state Route NY-28 in the hamlet of Boiceville, Town of Olive; Open for self-guided tours daily from 1-5 p.m.; $10 to $20 per adult

Hollengold Farm's Garden : 222 Lower Whitfield Road, Accord; Open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday-Thursday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday-Saturday

Hortus Arboretum and Botanical Gardens: 76 Mill Road, Stone Ridge; Open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekends from Mother's Day to the last weekend in October; $5 general admission

Gardens to explore in Orange County

Orange County Arboretum : 15 Grove St., Montgomery; Open daily from dawn to dusk

Storm King Art Center: 1 Museum Road, New Windsor; Open 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday-Monday; $25 general admission fee for adults

