Spend a spring day in a public garden. The mid-Hudson Valley has plenty to choose from
There are plenty of ways to enjoy the spring weather as it begins to grace the mid-Hudson Valley, but one in particular is perfect if you're looking for a peaceful day to spend with friends and family.
Across Dutchess, Ulster and Orange counties, there are a plethora of gardens to visit that aren't too far of a drive.
Whether you're looking to explore, have a picnic, take some photos or go for a walk, these public gardens are starting to bloom and you can start making plans now for a spring or summer visit.
Here are some of the many gardens across the region. Note the opening dates for some facilities which have not yet opened for the season.
Gardens to explore in Dutchess County
Beatrix Farrand Garden at Bellefield, adjacent to the Home Of Franklin D Roosevelt National Historic Site: 4097 Albany Post Road, Hyde Park; Open 7 a.m. to dusk
The Cutting Garden and Pond at Val-Kill, Home of Eleanor Roosevelt National Historic Site: 106 Valkill Park Road, Haviland; Open 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Innisfree Botanical Garden: 362 Tyrrel Road, Millbrook; Opening in late April from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; $10 general admission fee for adults
Locust Grove Gardens: 2683 South Road, Poughkeepsie; Open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. from April 1-Dec. 30; The grounds and gardens are only accessible through the Museum Shop
The Gardens at Vanderbilt, National Historic Site: 119 Vanderbilt Park Road, Hyde Park; Open 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Montgomery Place National Historic Landmark, adjacent to main Bard College campus: 26 Gardener Way, River Road, Red Hook; Open sunrise to sunset
The Roosevelt Home Garden at the Home Of Franklin D Roosevelt National Historic Site: 4097 Albany Post Road, Hyde Park; Open 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Vassar College Arboretum: 124 Raymond Ave., Poughkeepsie
Wethersfield Estate and Garden: 257 Pugsley Hill Road, Amenia; Open 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Friday-Sunday from June to mid-October
Gardens to explore in Ulster County
Brunel Park: Brunel Sculpture Garden: Located at the intersection of DeSilva Road and state Route NY-28 in the hamlet of Boiceville, Town of Olive; Open for self-guided tours daily from 1-5 p.m.; $10 to $20 per adult
Hollengold Farm's Garden: 222 Lower Whitfield Road, Accord; Open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday-Thursday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday-Saturday
Hortus Arboretum and Botanical Gardens: 76 Mill Road, Stone Ridge; Open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekends from Mother's Day to the last weekend in October; $5 general admission
Gardens to explore in Orange County
Orange County Arboretum: 15 Grove St., Montgomery; Open daily from dawn to dusk
Storm King Art Center: 1 Museum Road, New Windsor; Open 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday-Monday; $25 general admission fee for adults
