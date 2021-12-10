These cozy Spenco slippers are $27 off — and they'll arrive before Christmas

Yahoo Life has received compensation to create this article, and receives commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Wearing slippers is a must in the winter to keep your feet from freezing and lend a little extra arch support. While it's easy to keep on using your go-tos until they fall apart, that's not doing you or your feet any favors.

The holidays is the perfect time to upgrade your slipper situation — and to buy a new pair for someone special in your life. And, for a limited time, QVC is running an amazing sale on ultra-supportive (and plush!) Spenco slippers that you don't want to miss. The Spenco Orthotic Felted Novelty Slippers are a cool $27 off until midnight — you can score these fan-favorite slippers for just $50 (was $77). Don't feel like plunking down $50 right now? No problem! QVC lets you make five easy payments of $10 instead.

Oh! And if you're new to QVC, you can save an extra $15 off by entering the code HOLIDAY. Happy holidays to you!

OK, let's talk about these slippers. For starters, they're podiatrist-approved. The slippers have earned the coveted American Podiatric Medical Association Seal of Acceptance, which is a pretty big deal. They're not just fluffy and comfortable: They have a removable orthotic footbed with a deep heel cup to offer orthotic arch and metatarsal support. Translation: They do a great job of supporting your feet as you pad around your place.

While these Spenco slippers are technically made to be used indoors, you can also wear them outside for quick trips to the mailbox or grocery store (no judgment) thanks to an indoor/outdoor EVA outsole.

These slippers also have a special antimicrobial footbed to help reduce eau de feet.

The Spenco Evie's come in a huge range of sizes, along with six different colors and patterns. Do you prefer a dark rose design with hearts, a black background with stars and the moon or a navy pair with "Dream Big" across the front? Choose between those and many more!

Again, these make such a easy gift for just about anyone — who doesn't need a good pair of slippers? Just act fast: This deal won't last!

