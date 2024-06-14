Spectacular Big Sur ocean estate up for sale in 2 parcels. Here’s a look

An estate, owned by the founder of a leading financial services and life insurance company, that stretches for more than 50 acres along the rugged coastline of California’s Big Sur has hit the market after being split into two parcels.

Merle Mullin, wife of late insurance mogul Peter Mullin, who died in 2023, is selling the couple’s longtime retreat as separate listings, according to Sotheby’s International Realty.

The larger one is called Bien Sur and is considered the crown jewel of the Big Sur oceanfront properties. Priced at $21.5 million, the property spans 43 acres, including 19 waterfront acres.

Perched on a cliffside surrounded by a private 44 acres, Bien Sur is for sale for $21.5 million.

Among the features of Bien Sur:

▪ A compound considered “an artistic masterpiece of natural beauty, architecture, landscape design, and outdoor art offering an exceptional living experience,” according to Sotheby’s;

▪ In addition to the 2,536-square-foot, three-bedroom main house, there are multiple guest houses, a caretakers unit, and the region’s only funicular, carrying riders up to the grand estate on a cliff at the waters edge, according to Sotheby’s.

▪ A mid-century modern residence with soaring ceilings, 180-degree panoramic ocean views and a private cobblestone beach;

▪ Luxurious park-like outdoor amenities that include sprawling lawns, a soaking tub, bocce ball court, koi ponds, Zen gardens, multiple outdoor viewing decks and fire pits;

The property has the region’s only funicular, according to Sotheby’s International Realty.

“For the discerning buyer seeking the extraordinary, Bien Sur awaits,” the property listing states.

That property is located at 53810 Highway 1.

Bien Sur off Highway 1 in Big Sur, California, may be gem property of the area.

Bien Sur is bigger, perhaps grander, but the other property has a cooler name.

The smaller, second parcel is called the Dragon House and sits on a 10-acre piece of pristine waterfront land, that “stands as a pinnacle of iconic Big Sur architecture,” according to Sotheby’s.

Dragon House sits at 53648 Highway 1.

The reason it’s called the Dragon House.

For $3.99 million, a buyer gets:

▪ An estate offering multiple residences, with the one-bedroom primary home showcasing a hand-carved wooden railing with an intricate dragon motif — “symbolizing strength and fortune”;

▪ The 1,257 square feet of living space is flooded with natural light through “enchanting” stained-glass windows;

▪ There’s a commanding stone fireplace with an open floor plan;

▪ The compound comprises a fully equipped ADU (accessory dwelling unit), two guest units and a caretaker’s dwelling, each with spectacular views.

“Big Sur was the place of his heart,” Merle Mullin told the Wall Street Journal about her husband, who founded M Financial Group and was an avid car collector. “It takes your breath away.”

The main house at Bien Sur was built in 1971 and overlooks a sea otter preserve.

Peter Mullin was also chairman of Mullin Barens Sanford Financial, an executive compensation firm.

The listing agents are Nicole Truzkowski and Zak Freedman of Sotheby’s International Realty — Carmel Brokerage.

The intricately carved namesake stairway.