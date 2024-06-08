Spaulding High School 2024 graduates celebrates, reflects: 'Appreciate the moments'
ROCHESTER — "They told us rain or shine," said Spaulding High School graduate Alanna Malone. "They are all set up now, and it's too late to change it."
The Spaulding graduation went forward despite the wet weather Friday night, and everyone seemed happy.
A sea of umbrellas filled the field as it poured, then drizzled and finally, miraculously stopped long enough for the ceremony to continue.
Dressed in red, with white sashes, 299 students earned their diplomas as family and friends cheered them on.
"I kind of feel like this is just another day in our journey," said Wesley Alfonso. "I know it is an important day. It's exciting and I do feel like a grownup."
Darien Mercedes has a baseball scholarship to Mitchell College in Connecticut.
"I will miss my friends on the baseball team, including this guy (Alfonso)," he said. "This kid is like my brother."
Alfonso heads to Bridgton Academy, where he will play baseball, too.
Sophie O'Brien said graduating hasn't really hit her yet.
"Maybe it will when it's over," she said. "I am glad to be leaving high school and moving on with my life."
Alexis Noble and Alanna Malone are both headed to Great Bay Community College, Noble to study early childhood education and Malone to study psychology.
"I will miss my friends and my teachers," said Malone. "I plan to look into working as a dispatcher this summer, either for Rochester or Strafford County."
Noble plans to spend her summer working at the YMCA and taking her first class at Great Bay.
ln his opening remarks, Principal Justin Roy introduced Alison Bryant, acting superintendent, and Annie Azarloza, who will assume the superintendent role for Rochester schools full-time next month.
Roy talked about the way the Class of 2024's high school career began, during the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"You started your freshman year in masks and with one-lane hallways," said Roy. "Then you were sent home to continue remotely. But once you were finally able to return to normal, you soared."
Roy said the Class of 2024 is a kind class. He said there are countless ways they showed they cared about others, by holding blood drives, creating support groups and by many other small acts of kindness every day.
"Thank you for being such fantastic people," he said.
Hunter Libby, class president, said he will really miss this class.
"It was a privilege to be your class president," he said. "You are a group of driven, and talented students who will move mountains."
Marilyn Shepardson delivered the commencement address. The 36-year science teacher is retiring and was chosen by the students to deliver the address.
"You build your dreams, and your dreams build you," said Shepardson. "Surround yourself with people who will encourage you, support you and not hold back when needed. Be open to possibilities and challenge yourself. The work and dedication you showed to get to this moment says a lot about you all."
This year's class gift was presented by Nadia Belhassad, class secretary, Elizabeth Pyle, class treasurer, and Madison Trogler, class historian
"We leave the incoming freshmen $750, the same as was given to us in 2020," said Belhassad. "We are also leaving two charging stations and new door signs for all classrooms, which will include braille."
Trogler explained the class mural, depicting key moments of their four years as students.
The principal's award was given to Savannah Hayes, this year's salutatorian. In her speech, she said she faced health challenges but persevered thanks to family, friends and teachers.
"I especially want to thank my mom," said Hayes. "She pushed me to be my best, always. My advice to this class is try to shift the way you look at things because when you change that, things change."
Winner of the Salinger Award and class valedictorian, Elizabeth Pyle told her classmates to prepare to hear more words from her than they heard from her in four years.
"I am not the most talkative," she said. "I tried to think of the moments I would remember most. At first, I thought it would be big things, like prom, but I found out it was the smaller things that will stay with me, small ordinary moments."
Pyle said each classmate has four years of those moments
"We each collect our own, whether it's people, achievements, it's important not to lose sight of them, they are not insignificant; they allowed us to succeed. So, strive for your dreams but appreciate the moments because they will shape your life, your story."
School Board Chair Shane Downs and Bryant presented diplomas.
Spaulding High School Class of 2024
