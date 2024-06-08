Spaulding High School 2024 graduates celebrates, reflects: 'Appreciate the moments'

ROCHESTER — "They told us rain or shine," said Spaulding High School graduate Alanna Malone. "They are all set up now, and it's too late to change it."

The Spaulding graduation went forward despite the wet weather Friday night, and everyone seemed happy.

A sea of umbrellas filled the field as it poured, then drizzled and finally, miraculously stopped long enough for the ceremony to continue.

Class of 2024 Spaulding High School graduates, from left, Sophie O'Brien, Alexis Noble and Alanna Malone on Friday, June 7.

Dressed in red, with white sashes, 299 students earned their diplomas as family and friends cheered them on.

"I kind of feel like this is just another day in our journey," said Wesley Alfonso. "I know it is an important day. It's exciting and I do feel like a grownup."

Darien Mercedes has a baseball scholarship to Mitchell College in Connecticut.

"I will miss my friends on the baseball team, including this guy (Alfonso)," he said. "This kid is like my brother."

Alfonso heads to Bridgton Academy, where he will play baseball, too.

Spaulding High School 2024 graduates Darian Mercedes and Wesley Alfonso on Friday, June 7.

Sophie O'Brien said graduating hasn't really hit her yet.

"Maybe it will when it's over," she said. "I am glad to be leaving high school and moving on with my life."

Alexis Noble and Alanna Malone are both headed to Great Bay Community College, Noble to study early childhood education and Malone to study psychology.

"I will miss my friends and my teachers," said Malone. "I plan to look into working as a dispatcher this summer, either for Rochester or Strafford County."

Noble plans to spend her summer working at the YMCA and taking her first class at Great Bay.

Spaulding High School celebrates the Class of 2024 with graduation Friday, June 7.

ln his opening remarks, Principal Justin Roy introduced Alison Bryant, acting superintendent, and Annie Azarloza, who will assume the superintendent role for Rochester schools full-time next month.

Roy talked about the way the Class of 2024's high school career began, during the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"You started your freshman year in masks and with one-lane hallways," said Roy. "Then you were sent home to continue remotely. But once you were finally able to return to normal, you soared."

Roy said the Class of 2024 is a kind class. He said there are countless ways they showed they cared about others, by holding blood drives, creating support groups and by many other small acts of kindness every day.

"Thank you for being such fantastic people," he said.

Hunter Libby, class president, said he will really miss this class.

Class President Hunter Libby speaks during Spaulding High School's graduation Friday, June 7, 2024 in Rochester.

"It was a privilege to be your class president," he said. "You are a group of driven, and talented students who will move mountains."

Marilyn Shepardson delivered the commencement address. The 36-year science teacher is retiring and was chosen by the students to deliver the address.

"You build your dreams, and your dreams build you," said Shepardson. "Surround yourself with people who will encourage you, support you and not hold back when needed. Be open to possibilities and challenge yourself. The work and dedication you showed to get to this moment says a lot about you all."

This year's class gift was presented by Nadia Belhassad, class secretary, Elizabeth Pyle, class treasurer, and Madison Trogler, class historian

"We leave the incoming freshmen $750, the same as was given to us in 2020," said Belhassad. "We are also leaving two charging stations and new door signs for all classrooms, which will include braille."

Trogler explained the class mural, depicting key moments of their four years as students.

Salutatorian Savannah Hayes speaks during the Spaulding High School graduation Friday, June 7, 2024 in Rochester.

The principal's award was given to Savannah Hayes, this year's salutatorian. In her speech, she said she faced health challenges but persevered thanks to family, friends and teachers.

"I especially want to thank my mom," said Hayes. "She pushed me to be my best, always. My advice to this class is try to shift the way you look at things because when you change that, things change."

Winner of the Salinger Award and class valedictorian, Elizabeth Pyle told her classmates to prepare to hear more words from her than they heard from her in four years.

Valedictorian Elizabeth Pyle speaks during Spaulding High School graduation Friday, June 7, 2024 in Rochester.

"I am not the most talkative," she said. "I tried to think of the moments I would remember most. At first, I thought it would be big things, like prom, but I found out it was the smaller things that will stay with me, small ordinary moments."

Pyle said each classmate has four years of those moments

"We each collect our own, whether it's people, achievements, it's important not to lose sight of them, they are not insignificant; they allowed us to succeed. So, strive for your dreams but appreciate the moments because they will shape your life, your story."

School Board Chair Shane Downs and Bryant presented diplomas.

Spaulding High School Class of 2024

Nicholas James Adrien

Wesley Mitchel-Franklin Alfonso

Abigail Marie Allen

Katherine Grace Allen

Keeley Ann Amaral

Kay Parker Aubert

Tyler Douglas Aultman

Gavin Mykael Bailey

Adam Admir Becirevic

Kennidee Alexa Payge Becton

Nadia Maria Belhassad

Hailey Marie Belliveau

Joshua David Berube

Landon Joseph Blackey

Caitlyn Brenda Boston

Jade Casey Bouffard

Katherine Janet Bowley

Mathew Shawn Bowley

Sophia Lee Braley

Benjamin Scott Brand Jr.

Trevor James Brennan

Lily Mae Breton

Nevaeh Jessica Breton

Brooke Marie Brewster

Jay Lynn Marie Brooks

Harmonie Isabella Brown

Preanna Marie Brown

Emily Langdon Buinicky

Paul Jacob Butler

Dawson Ezequiel Calero

Alexandria Yvonne Cann

Chryshen Maxinne

Tajolosa Cardenas

Riley Daniel Carignan

Cassidy Dawn Carpenter

Tyler David Carpenter

Alonso Candido Carrizales Jr.

Hailey Elizabeth Chalifour

Tyler James Clark

Dylan Michael Close

Aiden Scott Codair

Brayden DeAndre Cole-Mooney

Grady Patrick Collins

Cole Joseph David Colón

Isaac Patrick Cory

Gabryele Christine Lynn Couture U

Hunter Warren Crawford

Brody James Crocker

Noah Brian Crosby

Cameron Blaque Cutter

Sophia Daloia

Michaela Marie Dart

Corey William Dawes

Alea Rachelle DeChane

Hannah M. DeColfmacker

Ariana Nicole DellaCroce

Nathan Joseph Devine

Ava Grace Dore

Hannah Beth Dorfman

Isis May Douglas

Vanessa Audrea Dow

Kendal R. DuBay

Leighton James Ducharme

Cameron Gerard Dumais

Jaelyn Grace Duntley v

Matthew Pagette Duong

Sadie Elizabeth Eames

Raine Alodia Edwards

Megan Elizabeth Ellis

Jackson Matthew Emrich

Brady Michael English

Emma Rose Enscoe

Cole Willam Evans

Taylor Jade Farrington

Emily Grace Finnegan

Cameron Scott Fisher

Ashley Hannah Follansbee

Paul Lucciano Follis

Morgan Jean Fox

Addison Marie French

Carlos Sebastian Gafaro Zapata

Jacey Noel Gagnon

Gabrielle Marie Gallant

Evan C. Garland

Kaiden Joseph Gayhart

Alisa Christine Gianotti

Isabella Christine Gianotti

Sarah Jane Gibson

Wilfred Stephen Thomas Godbout

Margaret Ann Goldthwaite

Travis Philip Golightly

Abinadi Gomez

Danielle Anne Gonzales

Trevor Alan Goodwin

Samantha Kaleigh-Marie Gouin

Mollica Kate Gould

Austin James Grant

Angela Marie Graves

Isabella Rose Gray

Isaiah Bronson Gray

Mackenzie Nicole Gray

Evan Matthew Greco

Colt Stephen Green

Anthony David Griffin

William Chance Hagan

Justin Frederick Hallett

Jesslyn Julia Hallinan

Ian Scott Hamel

Riley William Harris

Savannah Joyce Hayes

YiTing He

Emily Rose Yvonne Hebert

Alexis Marie Heney

Mackenzie Louise Hippern

Arianna Charlotte Horne

Jaylynn Danyelle Howard

Gannon Brady Hughes

Riley Storm Hutchins

Owen Preston Hyde

Kavon Ladon Ingram

Marshall Ireland

Jordan Grace-Linn Jacobs

Ryleigh Marie Janelle

Joseph Robert Janis

Branden Ray Jasneski

Hannah Paige Jerram

Sarah Nicole Joslin

Danica Marie June

Eugene Arthur Keator II

Kathryn Adeline Keefe

Jada Kay Kimball

Michael Thomas Kimble

Logan Michael Kincaid

Jacob Lawrence Kirkwood

Paige Ann Marie Klein

Emilee Louise Knight

Andrew James Knox

Ethan Paul Knox

Olivia Rose Krauss

Tyler Paul Kunze-Spurlock

Drake Emerson Lane

Jordan Brent Lapian

Evan Nicholas Lapierre

Cody James Cutting Laurent

Kayden Christine Lawrence

Claire Elizabeth Leach

Emily Lynn Leathers

Kayden Charles Leavy

Lacy Elizabeth Lemelin

Nicholas David Letellier

Gavin Joseph Letourneau-Corti

Hunter James Libby

Justin Matthew Libby

Savannah Ashley Libby-Miner

Benjamin Alexander Linder

Benjamin David Lindh

Anthony Gene Lindsay

Robert Michael Linscott

Siearra Rayne Linscott

Christopher Daniel Littlefield

Arthur Henry Lovins

Emily Elizabeth Nicole Lozey

Julius Emmanuel Luc

Gabriella Alecia Lugo

Shyann Susan Lund

Alexander Michael Lunny

Zachary James Lynch

Ezekiel Chester Lyons

Cameron Matthew Lytle

Makayla Mae MacDonald

Riley Alecxander MacDonald

Alejandro Madera

Izaak Donovan Mahoney

Rocco Christopher Mahoney

Alanna Lynn Malone

Jordan Elizabeth Maltais

Nicholas Martin Mannion

Josephine Ellouise Manueles

Corbin Lee Mardanes

Wesley Paul Martin

Chase Remy Martinez

Tyler James Matteson

Jacob Robert McBride

Julia Meghan McCarthy

Katherine Lindzi McCawley

Donavin Shamus McKellar

Leah Jae McLaren

AlecZander Paris McNeal

Kaiden Timothy Melendez

Darian Alexander Mercedes

Faith Morgan Merrill

Gage Erickson Milbury

Kathrine Rose Mitchell

George Nicholas Mitropoulos

Peyton Nicole Moberg

Shannon Mia Moore U E

Jackson Douglas Morgan

Christian Anthony-Dale Morrison

Adam Lee Muarzin-O'Connor v

Andrea Hazel Muarzin-O'Connor

Evelyn Marie Murphy

Nathaniel Robert Murray

Olivia Faith Neal

Henry Francis Nelson

Bethany Lynn Newsome

Alexis Jayde Noble

Sophie Gloria O'Brien

Addison Jordan O'Gara

Isabella Maria Ortiz

Camden Ashley Ouellet

Sophia Elizabeth Pappas

Bryce Riley Paquette

Samuel Benedict Paradis

Nathan Scott Parsons

Hailey Lynn Parsons-Gilbert

Michael Thomas Patterson Jr.

Marisa Lynne Pawelczyk

Aeva Marie Perekrests

Elijah Ty Peters

Dominic Robert Phillips

Isabella Selene Phillips

Zakary Alin Phillips

Anthony Lawrence Pitman

Sarah Elizabeth Pivarunas

Lily Ava Plaisted

Benjamin David Pomerleau

Nyla Cassandra Poole

Claire Elizabeth Prieto

Carter Mark Proulx

Elizabeth Rose Pyle

Armani Cameron Ragas

Arianna Lee Rawls

Alayna Grace Reeves

Noah Ronald Reeves

Ireland Elizabeth Reilly

Ethan Darrah Reim

Sophia Elizabeth Richard

Madeline Ann Rivera

Travis Keith Roach

Douglas Alan Robbins III

Bobby Eric Robinson

Jackson Fuller Rup

Nicholas Jayson Salisbury

Cristopher Santana Castro

Giovanni Antonio Santiago

Matthew John Scamman

Kaela Brie Shepard

Caidyn Lucas Shepherd

Isabella Maria Sherman

Mackenzie Catherine Bradley Simmons

Aiden James Slosser

Hunter Gerard Smith

Kamden Ira-Christopher Smith

Wyatt Allen Smith

Aariz Ridha Soekarsono

Brian Thomas Souza

Carter Richard Sprague

Jameson Chase Sprague

Isaiah James Squillacioti

Xolani Alexandrea St. Brice

Anna Elizabeth Stanley

Cameron Stephen Staresina

Olivia Grace Stone

Daniel David Sullivan

Nathan John Sullivan

Ava Marie Sutton

Lilly-Anne Belle Swasey

Joel Kristopher Thayer

Jesse James-Patrik Thomson

Garrett William Thorsell-Forner

Noah Alexander Tomaszewski

Damien Seth Travers

Teanna Marie Trent

Madison Elizabeth Trogler

Hunter Joseph Trueman

Joshua Lee Turpin

Alexander Robert James Tuttle

Aysia Samaya Twine

Emilie Marie Valliere

Hannah Lillian Vaughan

Caleb Anthony Vinciguerra

Alexis Jayden Voce

Isaac Samuel Wadleigh

Brianna Lee Walker

Isaiah James Walker

Madisen Alyse Wallace

Farren Susan Watman

Hannah Grace Watson

Tyler Christopher Wiggin

Nicholas David Wile

Ulysses George Williford

Caitlin Ann Willis

Trevor Alec Wohlers

Tyler Scott Wolfe

Jade Cameron Wood

Ty Chandler Wyman

Aiden Bailey Young

Kylie Jayde Young

Wangye Zhang

