Spaulding High School 2024 graduates celebrates, reflects: 'Appreciate the moments'

Karen Dandurant, Foster's Daily Democrat
ROCHESTER — "They told us rain or shine," said Spaulding High School graduate Alanna Malone. "They are all set up now, and it's too late to change it."

The Spaulding graduation went forward despite the wet weather Friday night, and everyone seemed happy.

A sea of umbrellas filled the field as it poured, then drizzled and finally, miraculously stopped long enough for the ceremony to continue.

Class of 2024 Spaulding High School graduates, from left, Sophie O'Brien, Alexis Noble and Alanna Malone on Friday, June 7.
Dressed in red, with white sashes, 299 students earned their diplomas as family and friends cheered them on.

"I kind of feel like this is just another day in our journey," said Wesley Alfonso. "I know it is an important day. It's exciting and I do feel like a grownup."

Darien Mercedes has a baseball scholarship to Mitchell College in Connecticut.

"I will miss my friends on the baseball team, including this guy (Alfonso)," he said. "This kid is like my brother."

Alfonso heads to Bridgton Academy, where he will play baseball, too.

Spaulding High School 2024 graduates Darian Mercedes and Wesley Alfonso on Friday, June 7.
Sophie O'Brien said graduating hasn't really hit her yet.

"Maybe it will when it's over," she said. "I am glad to be leaving high school and moving on with my life."

Alexis Noble and Alanna Malone are both headed to Great Bay Community College, Noble to study early childhood education and Malone to study psychology.

"I will miss my friends and my teachers," said Malone. "I plan to look into working as a dispatcher this summer, either for Rochester or Strafford County."

Noble plans to spend her summer working at the YMCA and taking her first class at Great Bay.

Spaulding High School celebrates the Class of 2024 with graduation Friday, June 7.
ln his opening remarks, Principal Justin Roy introduced Alison Bryant, acting superintendent, and Annie Azarloza, who will assume the superintendent role for Rochester schools full-time next month.

Roy talked about the way the Class of 2024's high school career began, during the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"You started your freshman year in masks and with one-lane hallways," said Roy. "Then you were sent home to continue remotely. But once you were finally able to return to normal, you soared."

Roy said the Class of 2024 is a kind class. He said there are countless ways they showed they cared about others, by holding blood drives, creating support groups and by many other small acts of kindness every day.

"Thank you for being such fantastic people," he said.

Hunter Libby, class president, said he will really miss this class.

Class President Hunter Libby speaks during Spaulding High School's graduation Friday, June 7, 2024 in Rochester.
"It was a privilege to be your class president," he said. "You are a group of driven, and talented students who will move mountains."

Marilyn Shepardson delivered the commencement address. The 36-year science teacher is retiring and was chosen by the students to deliver the address.

"You build your dreams, and your dreams build you," said Shepardson. "Surround yourself with people who will encourage you, support you and not hold back when needed. Be open to possibilities and challenge yourself. The work and dedication you showed to get to this moment says a lot about you all."

This year's class gift was presented by Nadia Belhassad, class secretary, Elizabeth Pyle, class treasurer, and Madison Trogler, class historian

"We leave the incoming freshmen $750, the same as was given to us in 2020," said Belhassad. "We are also leaving two charging stations and new door signs for all classrooms, which will include braille."

Trogler explained the class mural, depicting key moments of their four years as students.

Salutatorian Savannah Hayes speaks during the Spaulding High School graduation Friday, June 7, 2024 in Rochester.
The principal's award was given to Savannah Hayes, this year's salutatorian. In her speech, she said she faced health challenges but persevered thanks to family, friends and teachers.

"I especially want to thank my mom," said Hayes. "She pushed me to be my best, always. My advice to this class is try to shift the way you look at things because when you change that, things change."

Winner of the Salinger Award and class valedictorian, Elizabeth Pyle told her classmates to prepare to hear more words from her than they heard from her in four years.

Valedictorian Elizabeth Pyle speaks during Spaulding High School graduation Friday, June 7, 2024 in Rochester.
"I am not the most talkative," she said. "I tried to think of the moments I would remember most. At first, I thought it would be big things, like prom, but I found out it was the smaller things that will stay with me, small ordinary moments."

Pyle said each classmate has four years of those moments

"We each collect our own, whether it's people, achievements, it's important not to lose sight of them, they are not insignificant; they allowed us to succeed. So, strive for your dreams but appreciate the moments because they will shape your life, your story."

School Board Chair Shane Downs and Bryant presented diplomas.

Spaulding High School Class of 2024

  • Nicholas James Adrien

  • Wesley Mitchel-Franklin Alfonso

  • Abigail Marie Allen

  • Katherine Grace Allen

  • Keeley Ann Amaral

  • Kay Parker Aubert

  • Tyler Douglas Aultman

  • Gavin Mykael Bailey

  • Adam Admir Becirevic

  • Kennidee Alexa Payge Becton

  • Nadia Maria Belhassad

  • Hailey Marie Belliveau

  • Joshua David Berube

  • Landon Joseph Blackey

  • Caitlyn Brenda Boston

  • Jade Casey Bouffard

  • Katherine Janet Bowley

  • Mathew Shawn Bowley

  • Sophia Lee Braley

  • Benjamin Scott Brand Jr.

  • Trevor James Brennan

  • Lily Mae Breton

  • Nevaeh Jessica Breton

  • Brooke Marie Brewster

  • Jay Lynn Marie Brooks

  • Harmonie Isabella Brown

  • Preanna Marie Brown

  • Emily Langdon Buinicky

  • Paul Jacob Butler

  • Dawson Ezequiel Calero

  • Alexandria Yvonne Cann

  • Chryshen Maxinne

  • Tajolosa Cardenas

  • Riley Daniel Carignan

  • Cassidy Dawn Carpenter

  • Tyler David Carpenter

  • Alonso Candido Carrizales Jr.

  • Hailey Elizabeth Chalifour

  • Tyler James Clark

  • Dylan Michael Close

  • Aiden Scott Codair

  • Brayden DeAndre Cole-Mooney

  • Grady Patrick Collins

  • Cole Joseph David Colón

  • Isaac Patrick Cory

  • Gabryele Christine Lynn Couture U

  • Hunter Warren Crawford

  • Brody James Crocker

  • Noah Brian Crosby

  • Cameron Blaque Cutter

  • Sophia Daloia

  • Michaela Marie Dart

  • Corey William Dawes

  • Alea Rachelle DeChane

  • Hannah M. DeColfmacker

  • Ariana Nicole DellaCroce

  • Nathan Joseph Devine

  • Ava Grace Dore

  • Hannah Beth Dorfman

  • Isis May Douglas

  • Vanessa Audrea Dow

  • Kendal R. DuBay

  • Leighton James Ducharme

  • Cameron Gerard Dumais

  • Jaelyn Grace Duntley v

  • Matthew Pagette Duong

  • Sadie Elizabeth Eames

  • Raine Alodia Edwards

  • Megan Elizabeth Ellis

  • Jackson Matthew Emrich

  • Brady Michael English

  • Emma Rose Enscoe

  • Cole Willam Evans

  • Taylor Jade Farrington

  • Emily Grace Finnegan

  • Cameron Scott Fisher

  • Ashley Hannah Follansbee

  • Paul Lucciano Follis

  • Morgan Jean Fox

  • Addison Marie French

  • Carlos Sebastian Gafaro Zapata

  • Jacey Noel Gagnon

  • Gabrielle Marie Gallant

  • Evan C. Garland

  • Kaiden Joseph Gayhart

  • Alisa Christine Gianotti

  • Isabella Christine Gianotti

  • Sarah Jane Gibson

  • Wilfred Stephen Thomas Godbout

  • Margaret Ann Goldthwaite

  • Travis Philip Golightly

  • Abinadi Gomez

  • Danielle Anne Gonzales

  • Trevor Alan Goodwin

  • Samantha Kaleigh-Marie Gouin

  • Mollica Kate Gould

  • Austin James Grant

  • Angela Marie Graves

  • Isabella Rose Gray

  • Isaiah Bronson Gray

  • Mackenzie Nicole Gray

  • Evan Matthew Greco

  • Colt Stephen Green

  • Anthony David Griffin

  • William Chance Hagan

  • Justin Frederick Hallett

  • Jesslyn Julia Hallinan

  • Ian Scott Hamel

  • Riley William Harris

  • Savannah Joyce Hayes

  • YiTing He

  • Emily Rose Yvonne Hebert

  • Alexis Marie Heney

  • Mackenzie Louise Hippern

  • Arianna Charlotte Horne

  • Jaylynn Danyelle Howard

  • Gannon Brady Hughes

  • Riley Storm Hutchins

  • Owen Preston Hyde

  • Kavon Ladon Ingram

  • Marshall Ireland

  • Jordan Grace-Linn Jacobs

  • Ryleigh Marie Janelle

  • Joseph Robert Janis

  • Branden Ray Jasneski

  • Hannah Paige Jerram

  • Sarah Nicole Joslin

  • Danica Marie June

  • Eugene Arthur Keator II

  • Kathryn Adeline Keefe

  • Jada Kay Kimball

  • Michael Thomas Kimble

  • Logan Michael Kincaid

  • Jacob Lawrence Kirkwood

  • Paige Ann Marie Klein

  • Emilee Louise Knight

  • Andrew James Knox

  • Ethan Paul Knox

  • Olivia Rose Krauss

  • Tyler Paul Kunze-Spurlock

  • Drake Emerson Lane

  • Jordan Brent Lapian

  • Evan Nicholas Lapierre

  • Cody James Cutting Laurent

  • Kayden Christine Lawrence

  • Claire Elizabeth Leach

  • Emily Lynn Leathers

  • Kayden Charles Leavy

  • Lacy Elizabeth Lemelin

  • Nicholas David Letellier

  • Gavin Joseph Letourneau-Corti

  • Hunter James Libby

  • Justin Matthew Libby

  • Savannah Ashley Libby-Miner

  • Benjamin Alexander Linder

  • Benjamin David Lindh

  • Anthony Gene Lindsay

  • Robert Michael Linscott

  • Siearra Rayne Linscott

  • Christopher Daniel Littlefield

  • Arthur Henry Lovins

  • Emily Elizabeth Nicole Lozey

  • Julius Emmanuel Luc

  • Gabriella Alecia Lugo

  • Shyann Susan Lund

  • Alexander Michael Lunny

  • Zachary James Lynch

  • Ezekiel Chester Lyons

  • Cameron Matthew Lytle

  • Makayla Mae MacDonald

  • Riley Alecxander MacDonald

  • Alejandro Madera

  • Izaak Donovan Mahoney

  • Rocco Christopher Mahoney

  • Alanna Lynn Malone

  • Jordan Elizabeth Maltais

  • Nicholas Martin Mannion

  • Josephine Ellouise Manueles

  • Corbin Lee Mardanes

  • Wesley Paul Martin

  • Chase Remy Martinez

  • Tyler James Matteson

  • Jacob Robert McBride

  • Julia Meghan McCarthy

  • Katherine Lindzi McCawley

  • Donavin Shamus McKellar

  • Leah Jae McLaren

  • AlecZander Paris McNeal

  • Kaiden Timothy Melendez

  • Darian Alexander Mercedes

  • Faith Morgan Merrill

  • Gage Erickson Milbury

  • Kathrine Rose Mitchell

  • George Nicholas Mitropoulos

  • Peyton Nicole Moberg

  • Shannon Mia Moore U E

  • Jackson Douglas Morgan

  • Christian Anthony-Dale Morrison

  • Adam Lee Muarzin-O'Connor v

  • Andrea Hazel Muarzin-O'Connor

  • Evelyn Marie Murphy

  • Nathaniel Robert Murray

  • Olivia Faith Neal

  • Henry Francis Nelson

  • Bethany Lynn Newsome

  • Alexis Jayde Noble

  • Sophie Gloria O'Brien

  • Addison Jordan O'Gara

  • Isabella Maria Ortiz

  • Camden Ashley Ouellet

  • Sophia Elizabeth Pappas

  • Bryce Riley Paquette

  • Samuel Benedict Paradis

  • Nathan Scott Parsons

  • Hailey Lynn Parsons-Gilbert

  • Michael Thomas Patterson Jr.

  • Marisa Lynne Pawelczyk

  • Aeva Marie Perekrests

  • Elijah Ty Peters

  • Dominic Robert Phillips

  • Isabella Selene Phillips

  • Zakary Alin Phillips

  • Anthony Lawrence Pitman

  • Sarah Elizabeth Pivarunas

  • Lily Ava Plaisted

  • Benjamin David Pomerleau

  • Nyla Cassandra Poole

  • Claire Elizabeth Prieto

  • Carter Mark Proulx

  • Elizabeth Rose Pyle

  • Armani Cameron Ragas

  • Arianna Lee Rawls

  • Alayna Grace Reeves

  • Noah Ronald Reeves

  • Ireland Elizabeth Reilly

  • Ethan Darrah Reim

  • Sophia Elizabeth Richard

  • Madeline Ann Rivera

  • Travis Keith Roach

  • Douglas Alan Robbins III

  • Bobby Eric Robinson

  • Jackson Fuller Rup

  • Nicholas Jayson Salisbury

  • Cristopher Santana Castro

  • Giovanni Antonio Santiago

  • Matthew John Scamman

  • Kaela Brie Shepard

  • Caidyn Lucas Shepherd

  • Isabella Maria Sherman

  • Mackenzie Catherine Bradley Simmons

  • Aiden James Slosser

  • Hunter Gerard Smith

  • Kamden Ira-Christopher Smith

  • Wyatt Allen Smith

  • Aariz Ridha Soekarsono

  • Brian Thomas Souza

  • Carter Richard Sprague

  • Jameson Chase Sprague

  • Isaiah James Squillacioti

  • Xolani Alexandrea St. Brice

  • Anna Elizabeth Stanley

  • Cameron Stephen Staresina

  • Olivia Grace Stone

  • Daniel David Sullivan

  • Nathan John Sullivan

  • Ava Marie Sutton

  • Lilly-Anne Belle Swasey

  • Joel Kristopher Thayer

  • Jesse James-Patrik Thomson

  • Garrett William Thorsell-Forner

  • Noah Alexander Tomaszewski

  • Damien Seth Travers

  • Teanna Marie Trent

  • Madison Elizabeth Trogler

  • Hunter Joseph Trueman

  • Joshua Lee Turpin

  • Alexander Robert James Tuttle

  • Aysia Samaya Twine

  • Emilie Marie Valliere

  • Hannah Lillian Vaughan

  • Caleb Anthony Vinciguerra

  • Alexis Jayden Voce

  • Isaac Samuel Wadleigh

  • Brianna Lee Walker

  • Isaiah James Walker

  • Madisen Alyse Wallace

  • Farren Susan Watman

  • Hannah Grace Watson

  • Tyler Christopher Wiggin

  • Nicholas David Wile

  • Ulysses George Williford

  • Caitlin Ann Willis

  • Trevor Alec Wohlers

  • Tyler Scott Wolfe

  • Jade Cameron Wood

  • Ty Chandler Wyman

  • Aiden Bailey Young

  • Kylie Jayde Young

  • Wangye Zhang

