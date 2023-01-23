The pants Oprah calls 'ultra-flattering' are 30% off at Spanx right now

We all know Oprah has great taste — there's a reason we go wild for her Favorite Things list every year. And when she calls something 'ultra-flattering,' you know it's something worth buying. Add a 30% discount to that, and we're stocking up! That's the case with these super-cute pants from Spanx — right now they're just $90 (regularly $128).

Spanx Spanx The Perfect Pant $90 $128 Save $38 These ankle-length pants are made with smoothing ponte fabric and have a sleek look. They also have four pockets, including functional back pockets. $90 at Spanx

Oprah gave these pants her badge of approval immediately, and she was so impressed with the quality and flattering fit that she called the CEO of Spanx to personally thank her. Yep — it's a woman-owned company!

They come in sizes XS to 3X with black and navy as your color options. The pants have a pull-on design with a four-way stretch and have four functional pockets, but it's the slimming effect from the hidden core shaping technology that Oprah loves.

"They have built-in tummy control, so you don’t need to wear compression gear underneath," Oprah said. "You’re already Spanxed!"

Slimming, sexy and at a discount? Yes, please! (Photo: Spanx)

Oprah is not the only one who is in awe of these comfy pants — they have a whole army of fans that gush about them.

"The length is perfect and I feel really skinny!" shared one happy shopper. "The waist stays right where it's supposed to."

"Fits perfectly," reported another rave reviewer. "Really sucks everything in. These are my go-to work pants."

"I'm a size 16/18 with a mom pouch thanks to my 3 incredible children," shared another satisfied customer. "These pants are EVERYTHING. I feel so held in and secure and do I dare say sexy? I want this in more colors. They're truly awesome and I love the pockets too. Must buy!"

Ready to add to cart?

