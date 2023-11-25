Spanx post-Black Friday 2023 sale: score Oprah's favorite loungewear set for over $50 off

This is not a drill: The Spanx Black Friday deals are still happening! Oprah has been a longtime champion of Spanx, since way back when she featured entrepreneur and Spanx CEO Sara Blakely on her show over two decades ago. Since she called mainstream attention to the brand, it has become synonymous with shapewear.

We love Spanx for its tummy-taming bodysuits and bestselling slimming shapers, but Oprah has found even more gems from the brand for us to treat our bodies to. (These are much comfier too.) The Spanx AirEssentials Wide Leg Pant and the AirEssentials Half Zip both made Oprah's Favorite Things List this year (and last year too!), and we love them as much as she does. And both pieces of Oprah's favorite Spanx loungewear are still on sale for Black Friday — and you can save over $50 when you buy the full set at the Spanx sitewide sale.

“You might know Spanx for its shapewear, but it also does fantastic cozy clothes," Oprah said. "When I tell you this set feels light as air, I’m not kidding. It’s my new leisure suit. The perfectly loose-and-lightweight fabric is like buttah!”

Buttah, you say? Count us in. The suit consists of the pants and the half-zip pullover, both excellent holiday gift options for someone special who deserves a little relaxation. The collection was designed for luxurious lounging, constructed with breezy fabric that feels soft and silky on the skin. Or you can sport it yourself on those work-from-home days. These two pieces are not just comfortable, but high-quality and fashionable too, so you can get away with them even during "camera-on" meetings.

Oprah has gushed about these comfy Spanx on her Favorite Things list for two years in a row. (Photo: Getty) (Getty Images via Getty Images)

Both the pants and the pullover have that "throw-on-and-go" vibe. The premium lighter-than-air fabric​ — soft four-way stretch spacer fabric to be exact — is both effortlessly comfortable and flattering. Each style in the AirEssentials collection features an oversized fit for easy layering too.

The life of a luxurious lounger is one we want to live, so it's safe to say we're with Oprah on this one.

Your Black Friday Shopping Guide: See all of Yahoo’s Black Friday coverage here. Follow Engadget for Black Friday tech deals. Learn about Black Friday trends on In the Know. Hear from Autoblog’s experts on the best Black Friday deals for your car, garage and home, and find Black Friday sales to shop on AOL, handpicked just for you.

How we find and select deals: Our deal-hunting team of award-winning writers and editors are seasoned experts in their fields (tech, style, home, beauty), many with 20+ years of experience. This team works diligently to bring you the best sales, deals and price drops. Our unbiased experts maintain strict editorial integrity: We only feature items we believe will save you money. Here’s more on how we select deals for our Black Friday and Cyber Monday coverage.