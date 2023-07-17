These celeb-adored, rarely on sale Spanx leggings are over $30 off at Nordstrom

A great pair of leggings should be supportive, cinch you in, stay fitted throughout the leg and look great at every angle. Spanx Faux Leather Leggings are adored for doing all that and more, and thanks to the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2023, they're a whopping $33 off — reduced to $65 from $98! Streamlined, supportive and glossy, they're the holy grail of leggings, and they rarely get discounted. So don't wait: The sale runs through August 6, but supplies are limited.

Made from stretchy nylon and spandex with a glossy coating, these Spanx Faux Leather Leggings feature a seamless design that doesn’t rub against your skin, plus a high Power Waistband that smooths out the tummy, sculpts the hips and thighs and contours your rear.

They're also well-loved by celebrities including Jennifer Lopez, Lizzo, Jennifer Garner, Kelly Clarkson and Kylie Jenner. But it's not just the Hollywood set that adores these bestselling pants from Spanx, the leader in shapewear. Nearly 2,500 Nordstrom shoppers have given this pair a glowing five-star rating. Here's what some of them had to say about their new favorite wardrobe staple.

Spanx Faux Leather Leggings are supportive, streamlined and seamless. (Photo: Nordstrom)

"I will never buy another pair of real or faux leather leggings. These make your legs look great, suck in any lower belly fat and hold your booty up," said one amazed fan.

"Just in case one person needs to say it: These are perfection," another wrote. "I'm 5’7” 130 pounds, pear shaped and ordered a small. I paired mine with a black suede bootie and love the contrast between materials!"

This formerly skeptical shopper summed it up best: "Amazing, amazing, amazing. Did I mention amazing? "Taking them out of the bag and holding them up, I questioned how I was going to squeeze my bod info them, as they seemed quite tiny. But I forgot about the power of Spanx. Once I was in them, it was like a dream. My legs were slimmed, my butt was lifted, and the high waist eliminated any self-consciousness about muffin top or waist lines. They look sleek and high-quality, and they feel like a million bucks."

