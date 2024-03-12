Spanish droughts threaten summer holidays

'New climate reality': The church in the Sau reservoir, Catalonia, used to be engulfed by water - Artur Debat

The hilltop Parador de Vic-Sau, a stately hotel close to Girona in the northeast of Spain, has as its main selling point a spectacular view across the vast Sau reservoir. Jutting out from the water is an ancient belfry, a reminder of the church and adjacent village that were engulfed by water after the reservoir was built.

At least that has been the case up to now. In 2024 not only the bell tower but the entire church, the remains of the village and the slight elevation upon which they sit are entirely visible above the waterline. The reservoir is almost completely dry; the church is a potent symbol of what Catalan President Pere Aragonès has called “the new climate reality”.

Over the last three years, rainfall has been at record lows while temperatures have hit unprecedented highs. Climate change is wreaking havoc across the country in regionally specific ways. The Basque Country and Navarra have seen extreme flooding, while the Pyrenean zone fears for the future of its ski stations.

“When my parents were young they would jump from the roof of the local school into snow drifts 15 metres deep,” says tour guide Ivan López, an inhabitant of the picturesque mountain town of Canfranc. “Nowadays we’re lucky to get a metre.”

The most pressing issue, however, is the lack of rainfall, which is having devastating effects on agriculture. Spain is the biggest producer of olive oil in the world, creating almost half of the world’s output. Much of what is ostensibly Italian olive oil is in fact sourced in Spain. After three years of drought, however, oil production has halved and prices have more than doubled.

There is widespread frustration with the industries that use the most water, from the intensive farming of strawberries and tomatoes in the south to the golf courses and luxury hotels spread across the country. The average citizen in Spain uses around 133 litres of water per day, but a guest at a five-star hotel uses up to two or three times more.

This figure is partly down to showers and baths, but swimming pools account for some of the water usage, as does room cleaning and the washing of bedlinen. And the amount of water doubles once decorative garden features are included in the sums.

Meanwhile, many business owners are struggling to make ends meet. “Our potato harvest is a third of what we normally get. Tomatoes are down too, and – for the first time in 23 years – our oil and wine production stands at zero,” said Nacho Trives, an agronomist with a smallholding in the western province of Extremadura.

His principal concern, however, lies in the consequences of a sudden downpour, given the lack of water available for irrigation. “It’s not only droughts that are going to become more frequent and severe, but also intense rainfall. It’s highly likely that we’re going to see torrential rain after this drought, and if it falls on bare earth the erosion will be catastrophic. It will wash away all the fertile soil.”

Catalonia is one of the hardest-hit regions, and has recently introduced a ban on washing cars and watering parks and gardens, other than with recycled water. Swimming pools, too, can only be topped up with recycled or seawater.

Members of gyms may no longer use the showers, and beachgoers, too, will have to wait until they get home to wash the sand off. Public fountains have been turned off for some time. Authorities across the Canary Islands have imposed a similar set of restrictions.

In Andalucia, the drought has also hit hard. “It’s the first time our well has gone dry in over 13 years,” said Lucy Arkwright, from the eco hotel Posada de San Marcos, in the hills above Seville. “We are having to completely redesign our garden to make it more drought resilient. We’ve changed our vegetable garden to a fruit orchard, and we recycle the greywater from the washing machines by filtering it through three ponds.”

Her husband Ángel Millán Simó voices a widely held frustration that hotels are not being held to account. “There shouldn’t be baths in hotels, only showers. We use greywater or well water to flush the toilets, and this should be commonplace. There are plenty of ways to save water or reduce consumption.”

Plans to prohibit baths and introduce water meters in hotel rooms are currently being mooted in Andalucia, but the hotel lobby is a powerful one in Spain, and tourism is a crucial pillar of the economy. The general view seems to be that paying visitors should be spared any sacrifice.

“Any operation will necessarily have the consensus of the sector,” said Arturo Berna, a spokesman for the Ministry of Tourism. Consensus looks unlikely, however. Despite an announcement by the Catalan authorities that hotels would be expected to put up signs asking guests to reduce their water wherever possible, there is little evidence of this so far.

The Telegraph contacted several upmarket hotels in Barcelona but none was willing to speak on the obligations of the industry or the possible implications for tourists (although they were happy to expand on their sustainability measures in other areas). Though there are some ‘Drought Emergency’ posters imploring cooperation as tourists arrive at the airport, it would be easy to spend a week in Barcelona without realising there was a problem.

A manager of a five-star hotel, who asked not to be named, explained that there was nothing in the bathrooms or at reception informing guests of the current situation. “Our clients are paying for a luxury experience, and we don’t want them to feel that they can’t take a bath if they want one,” he said.

Frustrating though this attitude is, the flipside of the strain that tourism can place on precious resources, is the financial support that the sector lends to the economy. “Tourism is Spain’s major industry,” says Nacho Tribes. “The wealth that it generates goes towards developing sustainable technology, such as desalination plants, which will also benefit the local population.”

What can visitors do to help? “Tourists have always done their bit,” he says, “in small ways. They no longer demand their towels are washed or their sheets changed on a daily basis. They use the right buttons when flushing the loo. They take shorter showers. In general, people are happy to be sensible on holiday, and to help their hosts out.”

