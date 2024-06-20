Spacious one-owner home with view of water for sale in Taylor Lakes | REAL ESTATE

A newer one-owner home providing five bedrooms is for sale in east Montgomery’s Taylor Lakes. Taylor Lakes is located on the southern end of Taylor Road before it intersects with Troy Highway.

At least 40 homes have been sold in the newer neighborhood during the last year, testifying to the appeal of the location and the community’s amenities.

The home at 5525 Stapleton Drive in Taylor Lakes offers a generous 2,946 square feet of living space. The design includes five bedrooms and three baths. The property is for sale for $395,900.

“Taylor Lakes is in a wonderful location!” Realtor Renee Richardson Baker said. “There is a fantastic HOA with terrific amenities including two pools, one family pool and one adults-only pool, state of the art workout facility, plus a large clubhouse. I think it is a very quiet neighborhood, and has an open, airy feel.”

Homes range in age from about 20 years old to new construction. Most designs are traditional, Baker added while bragging on Taylor Lake’s location. “Taylor Lakes is so convenient to everything . . . shopping, hospitals, restaurants, etc. It’s a gated community for an extra sense of security,” she said.

“Currently, the average price per square foot in Taylor Lakes is $166 per foot. This home is being offered at $134 per foot,” Baker said. “This home is only 6 years old. In addition to its five bedrooms, the home includes three full baths, plus an office, formal dining room, a wonderful kitchen which opens to the great room, all on one level. Plus, it has a two-car garage, and a covered patio on a large lot with a water view. The home is in excellent condition.”

Inside, two bedrooms and a bath are located on the front side of the home. Two bedrooms and a bath are situated on the opposite side of the home. In addition to the formal dining room, there's another separate room with glass French doors which could be used as an office, exercise room, or craft room.

The main living room has a vaulted ceiling, gas fireplace, and opens to the kitchen and breakfast nook.

The kitchen features a huge work island, granite countertops, an abundance of cabinets and counter space, and stainless-steel appliances, including a gas range, microwave, and dishwasher.

The cook will love the huge walk-in pantry and large laundry room. The main bedroom has a boxed ceiling, and the main bath includes two vanities, a garden tub, large separate shower, and a big walk-in closet.

Outside, a wonderful, covered patio overlooks a spacious backyard, and a lake with two beautiful fountains. The property is for sale for $395,900.

Breaking It Down

Community pool, fitness center, clubhouse

Newer homes

Homeowners association

Near newer public schools

Gated community

Water views

By The Numbers

At least 40 homes have been sold in the past year

The homes were sold in a price range from $279,900 to about $435,000

At least 13 homes are for sale

The homes are priced in a range from $314,900 to $420,000

Homes for sale measure from 1,618 square feet to 2,946 square feet

To view properties or to inquire about any future open house dates and times, contact Realtor Renee Richardson Baker at 334-318-1900.

Directions: From downtown Montgomery, travel east on Interstate 85 and take the Taylor Road exit. Take a right onto Taylor Road. Travel through the intersection with Vaughn Road, heading south. Take a right onto Towering Oaks Drive to enter Taylor Lakes.

Source: Realtor Renee Richardson Baker

