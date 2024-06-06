SpaceX, NASA rocket launch traffic: Fastest routes from Orlando to Cape Canaveral, Cocoa Beach

Where’s the best place to watch a rocket launch?

Google and Florida residents will likely say anywhere on the Space Coast of Florida, which has 72 miles of coast and is located about an hour from Orlando theme parks.

With summer vacation approaching, many families will likely be in Orlando to enjoy its theme parks and other attractions. If visitors wanted to add one more “attraction” or must-see thing to do, they could consider driving from Orlando to watch a rocket launch from a Space Coast beach. Cape Canaveral and Cocoa Beach are the closest beaches from Disney World, Universal Orlando’s Wizarding World of Harry Potter and SeaWorld. But with that comes battling the inevitable sluggish Central Florida traffic.

Here are the best ways to get to your destination quickly and a list of the best places to watch a rocket launch from Cape Canaveral or Kennedy Space Center.

Is there a rocket launch in Florida today? Rocket launch calendar for June 2024

Here's what we know about the rocket launch missions, mentioned in FLORIDA TODAY's rocket launch calendar for the month of June, which is updated frequently. (Check that link often for rocket launch times and dates because they are routinely subject to change for a variety of reasons.)

Weather permitting and depending on cloud cover, the Space Coast should get a great view of a United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket or a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket liftoff.

FLORIDA TODAY, a USA TODAY Network-Florida newspaper, provides interactive launch coverage and livestream at floridatoday.com/space with frequent updates on launches at least 90 minutes in advance, sometimes longer, depending on the mission. For questions or comments, email Space Reporter Rick Neale at rneale@floridatoday.com or tweet him @rickneale1 on X, the social platform formerly known as Twitter. You also can contact Space Reporter Brooke Edwards at bedwards@floridatoday.com or tweet her @brookeofstars on X or Instagram.

What does a rocket launch from Cape Canaveral, Florida, look like?

Watching a rocket launch lift off from NASA, Kennedy Space Center or Cape Canaveral Space Force Station is a beautiful sight and very Instagram-worthy. Browse the photos in our photo galleries of the June 5, 2024, NASA Starliner rocket launch or a recent SpaceX Starlink rocket launch to see what it’s like.

Check FLORIDA TODAY's rocket launch calendar for June for the next launch. If you want to watch a livestream of rocket launch coverage, FLORIDA TODAY's Space Team provides updates at floridatoday.com/space, starting about 90 minutes before launch time. You can download the free FLORIDA TODAY app, which is available in the App Store or Google Play, or type floridatoday.com/space into your browser.

No tolls route from Orlando to Cape Canaveral, Cocoa Beach, Titusville, Kennedy Space Center, Florida

Vehicles travel west on State Road 520 at Clearlake Road in Cocoa Wednesday, March 20, 2024. Craig Bailey/FLORIDA TODAY via USA TODAY NETWORK

The fastest way to get from downtown Orlando to Central Brevard without tolls is to take State Road 50, then head east on State Road 520 to Cocoa Beach. Cocoa Beach is less than 10 minutes from neighboring Cape Canaveral.

If you want to go to North Brevard (Titusville, Canaveral National Seashore, near Kennedy Space Center) from the downtown Orlando area, take State Road 50.

Toll roads are more time-efficient. Fastest way from Orlando to Brevard County, Florida

No matter where you're coming from, your trip will be faster if you take the routes with tolls, as these roads are the most direct and have the highest average speeds, according to according to Michael Williams, deputy communications director at Florida Department of Transportation.

"Toll roads provide travelers with a choice that typically has greater reliability, less congestion and quicker travel times," Williams said. "Also, toll roads and other limited access roads in Central Florida are patrolled by Road Rangers who can render several services for free, including changing a flat tire, providing one gallon of gas, making minor mechanical repairs and towing a disabled vehicle to a safe spot."

If you're coming to Brevard from Orlando area, the toll roads you'll want to take are State Road 417 or State Road 408 to State Road 528.

It's best to map your route before the drive or have a navigator or directions plugged into your speaker system.

From Orlando theme parks via toll roads to Central Brevard area (Cocoa Beach, Cape Canaveral): From Walt Disney World, take State Road 417 north, then head to State Road 528 east. Another option is I-4 to State Road 528 east. From Universal Studios, drivers can take State Road 408 east to to State Road 528 east. Or, take State Road 417 north to State Road 528 east.

Does weather, time of day impact best route?

Toll roads are considered the fastest routes for everyone, including motorcyclists, regardless of weather or time of day, according to Williams. However, some times are busier than others.

These roads will experience heaviest traffic from around 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. daily, according to Williams. Traffic is lightest between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m.

Preparing for your trip: Know what Orlando traffic looks like now

Before heading out, you can map your trip on apps like Google Maps or Apple Maps, Waze and others. Not only will these apps show you how long you can expect your drive to take, but they'll also show you if there are crashes or other delays along your route.

You can also check live traffic feeds from Florida Highway Patrol and FL511, which will show you crashes, fires and other incidents along your route. FL511's feed allows you to map your trip with directions that can be printed ahead of your drive.

Florida Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles recommends checking your vehicle's fluids and tire pressure before making a trip away from home, and also making sure you have your proof of insurance and registration with you. It's also a good idea to make sure you have a spare tire and to check its pressure prior to your trip, according to FLHSMV.

This article originally appeared on Florida Today: Orlando traffic: Directions from Disney World to Kennedy Space Center