10 dorm room kitchen buys — from a mini Keurig to stackable Ninja cookware

Dorm room kitchens are notoriously bare bones, but that doesn’t mean you’re destined to eat pizza every night of your college career. With the right essentials, you can make incredible meals. These products are especially handy if you have a shared cook space with roommates. Plus, now through September 21, you can take advantage of Bed Bath & Beyond's College Savings Pass, which offers students a 20% discount on their purchases as they prep for back-to-school season. The brand also offers a Pack & Hold service, giving shoppers the opportunity to pinpoint items they need in their local store or online and then pick them up at a location near campus within 60 days of moving in.

Take a look and see how easy it is to elevate your dining experience with the right tools.

Save water and coffee by brewing your own individual cup each morning. This Keurig K-Mini coffee maker is also great because it won’t take up precious counter space in your dorm. Brew cups of six or 12 ounces and never stress about having left the machine on as you dashed out the door, thanks to its automatic shut-off feature. Cleanup is easy and brew times are quick at just two minutes. It’s the perfect way to get your caffeine fix before you dash out for a full day of classes.

Sure, it’s got toaster in the name, but there are so many ways to cook with this nifty countertop contraption. The oven can fit four slices of bread at a time for regular morning toast, but the options are limitless with its bake and broil features as well. Fit an 8” pizza on the rack and clean up quickly and easily with the removable crumb tray. The 30-minute timer feature means you can’t accidentally burn a meal if you forget the oven’s on. Its compact size and low price make it a great investment for a 3-in-1 appliance.

Cooking and baking will be super simple with this three-piece nonstick sheet pan set. Don’t worry about having to put your baking sheets through the dishwasher; they're designed to release baked-on food easily so you can quickly clean up after meal prep. These pans can endure oven temps up to 410 degrees.

Pantry and cabinet space is a precious commodity, even if you aren’t living in a dorm or apartment. That’s why these stackable cabinet bins are great for maximizing food storage. Each lightweight bin has handles for easy, well, handling. The best part is they’re clear, so you can see every food item you’ve stored and retrieve it quickly while cooking. These shatter-resistant bins come in four sizes.

Storage space is limited in dorms, and often the only way to stow things is by stacking them in boxes up and away from your counter space. Quickly access those items with this folding step stool, which collapses for optimal storage. The step stool comes with an anti-skid bottom and slip-resistant step pads so you can quickly and easily get up and down without losing your footing.

Simple meal prep is made possible with the finest tools, but chances are you don’t have room in your dorm for an entire butcher’s block. This 2-piece knife set is the perfect solution. Each knife is made with high-carbon stainless steel blades for clean cuts. The knives have ergonomic, rubber grip handles and each comes with a protective sheath for safe storage. This set includes an 8” chef knife and an 8” Santoku knife.

Prevent food poisoning and cross contamination with this color-coded cutting mat set. The set includes four mats in four different colors: red, orange, green and blue, which allows you to use only a designated mat for each type of food – think fruits, veggies, meat and cooked foods, thereby keeping everything separate and sterile. Each mat is made with 100% food-safe plastic and is BPA-free. The nonporous surface won’t trap bacteria and makes cleanup quick. Each flexible mat is dishwasher-safe.

Blend up a breakfast smoothie or chop small amounts of fruits and veggies for meal prep with this 4-piece Magic Bullet blender set. Each set is designed to chop, grate or blend with its stainless steel cross blade. The included cup makes it easy to blend your smoothie and remove from the blade to secure a lid and head out the door. Each cup is made with BPA-free materials and is dishwasher-safe. This compact blender won’t take up too much room in your kitchen, but it packs a punch when it comes to meal prep.

Easily the most expensive product on the list, this 13-piece cookware set by the trusted Ninja brand is a good way to invest in your new kitchen. The NeverStick Premium set is long-lasting and durable, so you can use these pots and pans for years after you’ve gotten your sheepskin. All of the pots and pans are designed to stack without scratching each other. Included in this set are three fry pans, three saucepans with lids, a saute pan and a stockpot with a lid. Made with heavy-gauge aluminum to evenly distribute heat as you cook.

Bed Bath & Beyond Newlife Canton Kitchen Mat GelPro $50 at Bed Bath & Beyond Give your back a break with this ultra-comfy floor mat. Set it in front of your kitchen sink, let your feet sink into the gel and breathe a sigh of relief.

Save your feet and spruce up your space with this ergonomic mat by Newlife. The thick foam core makes it easier to stand while you cook, wash dishes or do laundry. Ideal for college cooking because it is both stain- and water-resistant for easy cleanup. Keep in mind it’s best to use this with a non-skid pad underneath.

