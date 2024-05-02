Spa-like amenities, self-serve alcohol: Upscale pickleball club set to open in Scottsdale

Scottsdale is getting an upscale new pickleball club this summer that will have everything from booze to massage chairs to "cold therapy" lounges, in addition to courts.

The club will be owned by a new Valley-based company called Center Court Pickleball. The franchise is opening its first 30,000-square-foot location in Gilbert this month and is planning to build its largest club in Glendale later this summer, which will be 47,000 square feet.

The Scottsdale site is 35,000 square feet, but it is planned to have 16 courts just like the Glendale property. It will be built in north Scottsdale at Scottsdale Road and Mayo Boulevard, right near the city line with Phoenix.

The clubs will have some spa-like elements, including a water message chair and cold therapy lounge. Both are intended to help members recover after playing.

Center Court Pickleball differs from the scores of other pickleball clubs that have cropped up across metro Phoenix in recent years because it meshes the sport with spa-like amenities and self-serve alcohol for its members — sort of like a Top Golf that serves massages instead of food.

It will include "HydroMassage and CryoLounge" services from a company called WellnessSpace Brands "for member recovery, relaxation and rejuvenation," according to the company's April 26 news release.

Center Court describes the latter as lounges that "utilize water massage ... for a personalized, full-body, heated massage with up to 60 different target points on the body." The former are chairs that use "cold therapy at 25-30 degrees Fahrenheit, while also providing heat ... in other areas of the body," according to the company's email.

The facilities will have a "beverage wall" where members can pour themselves beer, wine, seltzers or cocktails.

And another company called PourMyBeer is installing self-service "beverage walls" at the facilities where members can get themselves wine, beer or mixed drinks. Center Court's website indicates that memberships include six free drinks per year.

“We understand the importance of staying in the game by prioritizing wellness and recovery with products from WellnessSpace Brands,” Center Court Pickleball CEO Wayne Morris wrote in the news release. “Our collaboration with PourMyBeer is another way we are working to build community and enhance the social aspect of pickleball off the court.”

The Scottsdale location will have 16 indoor pickleball courts. That's the same amount as the upcoming Glendale club and six more than the one coming to Gilbert on May 15.

Club memberships start at $50, and the company also offers group memberships.

Center Court's first club in Gilbert is slated to open May 15 at 1433 E. Williams Field Road.

No specific opening date is set for either the Scottsdale or Glendale locations, but both are expected to begin operating at some point this summer.

Reporter Sam Kmack covers Tempe, Scottsdale and Chandler. Follow him on X @KmackSam or reach him at sam.kmack@arizonarepublic.com.

