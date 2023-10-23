Southwest Shows Bizarre Items Passengers Have Checked As Baggage — From a Pool Noodle to a Stuffed Giraffe

"If my ticket comes with two free checked items, I’m checking two items,” wrote one commenter on the airline's TikTok video.

At Southwest Airlines, your first two checked bags fly free. In some cases, so do your golf bags, skis, and surfboards, and, according to the airline’s TikTok, so too can your first checked stuffed giraffe.



In September, the airline shared a quick TikTok video showing off its five favorite things it’s seen checked by its customers. That included a stuffed giraffe, a few kayaks, a single strand of rope, a miniature police car, and a pool noodle.

“Look, if my ticket comes with two free checked items, I’m checking two items,” one commenter wrote under the video, which has amassed more than 1 million views to date. “When I was a ramper we had a single can of cranberry sauce. We were intrigued,” another added.

However, one more commenter added the most important note of all — “This needs to be a series.”

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

And so, Southwest made it happen, adding a part two to the series on TikTok, which has gained more than 4.4 million views to date.

In the second video, the airline showcased three more, shall we say, unique items, including a single stick, a big head cutout, and a bag emblazoned with the slogan “emotional baggage.”

And once again, the commenters came through with a few hilarious takes.

“I’m just imagining a dog filing a claim for his missing stick,” one wrote. “Please tell me you lost the emotional baggage,” another quipped. And one more succinctly added, “That is a very nice stick.”

As a general reminder, Southwest’s website explained that “Each checked bag can weigh 50 pounds or less and be 62 inches in size” and that the airline does have “baggage embargoes in place for some countries — restrictions on oversized, overweight, and extra checked bags,” so to always check in with them first before trying to board with an item you’re not sure about. But, if the airline’s TikTok proves anything, it’s that Southwest will surely be willing to work with you to make sure your items — no matter what they are — get to your intended destination.



For more Travel & Leisure news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on Travel & Leisure.