Southwest Airlines offers a different experience: What first-time flyers should know

Southwest is not a regular airline; it’s a cool airline, and flying on it is a slightly different experience than the other major U.S. carriers. With no assigned seats in its all-economy cabins and fewer fees than most other airlines, Southwest has its super fans, but its shtick can catch some travelers off-guard if they’re not familiar with it.

While the airline’s CEO suggested that changes may be coming to its operations in the near future, its trademark service remains in place for now.

The airline, a long-time holdout among the major U.S. airlines, recently started posting airfares on Google Flights.

So, if you’re traveling on Southwest Airlines for the first time, here are four things you need to know.

1. No assigned seating

Probably the biggest difference between Southwest and other airlines is that it doesn’t assign passengers seats.

Instead, every passenger receives a boarding position at check-in. Southwest flights are boarded by lettered groups (A, B, and C), and there are up to 60 positions in each group. Most Southwest gates have columns to help people line up in order prior to boarding.

Once on the plane, passengers can sit in any open seat.

Southwest’s boarding procedure means the sooner you board, the more likely you are to get your choice of seat, which is why elite members of its Rapid Rewards frequent flyer program and holders of some of its co-branded credit cards get priority boarding as a perk. Otherwise, your boarding position is assigned based on when you check in.

Under that system, it’s best to check in as soon as possible. Southwest recommends downloading its app on your phone and checking in as soon as the option becomes available, 24 hours before departure, to get the best possible boarding position.

The airline also sells EarlyBird Check-In, which allows you to get your boarding pass and position up to 36 hours before your flight, and Upgraded Boarding, which guarantees an A1-A15 position when available.

Southwest recently announced it will be raising the maximum price for EarlyBird Check-In and Upgraded Boarding.

A Southwest Airlines flight approaches for landing in September at the Nashville International Airport in Tennessee.

2. Few fees

Southwest lets all passengers check up to two bags for free, and doesn’t charge change or cancellation fees if your travel plans change. You’ll have to pay the difference in the fare if your new ticket is more expensive. All flights are fully refundable up to 24 hours after purchase. Beyond that window, only Business Select fares are refundable to your payment method. Wanna Get Away and Wanna Get Away Plus fares are redeemable for future flight credit if you cancel your trip more than 24 hours after purchasing the ticket.

3. Inflight entertainment

Southwest doesn’t have seatback screens, but many of its planes have Wi-Fi that lets passengers stream from its entertainment portal. Options include movies and TV shows, as well as live TV. The Wi-Fi also lets passengers use iMessage and Whatsapp, so long as the apps are downloaded before the flight.

4. Snacks and drinks

Southwest provides water and Coca-Cola soft drinks for free, as well as a selection of snacks. The airline also offers beer, wine, spirits and pre-mixed cocktails for purchase.

Check out the full guide to see current onboard selections.

Zach Wichter is a travel reporter for USA TODAY based in New York. You can reach him at zwichter@usatoday.com.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: What to know about flying Southwest Airlines