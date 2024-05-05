Southern Smoke bringing on the heat to Tallahassee's Governor's Square mall

It’s officially National Barbecue Month, and one pit bringing the heat to Tallahassee is Southern Smoke, located inside Governor’s Square mall.

The new barbecue joint located inside the mall’s food court offers smoked and grilled delights with family recipes that originate from southern states, including Louisiana and Tennessee.

“We have a passion for food, we always have,” Southern Smoke co-owner Tamara Tatum said. “This adventure comes with passion and where it leads us, you know, God knows.”

Tatum said the inspiration to start the new joint is in line with her and her husband Raymone Tatum’s love for food, sharing how they spent many date nights trying out new recipes and visiting restaurants all over the states.

Tamara and Raymone Tatum, owners of Southern Smoke located inside the Governor's Sqaure mall on 1500 Apalachee Parkway.

This is the couple’s first brick-and-mortar location, having previously functioned as a food truck in Texas named Ricky's Barbecue.

For a year the Tatums looked to set up shop in a location that garnered consistent foot traffic. The couple frequented the local shopping centers, keeping an eye on the vacant storefront that previously housed Sugar Cane and Spices Island Fusion.

“We thought, oh, this could be really good, or this could be really bad, but when talking to the management, they were like, ‘hey, that would be awesome,' “ Tatum said. “We got a lot of confirmations and affirmation that it would be a good idea.”

For the last two months, the family has served their prized platters, including the smoked brisket, which features half a pound of meat, two sides, with a slice of honey sriracha cornbread, all for $19.99.

Outside of smoked platters, the restaurant offers a generous variety of sides to choose from including pit-smoked baked beans, greens, mac and cheese, potato salad and smokehouse chips, essentials for any smokehouse.

Other offerings include sandwiches, desserts, and special meals, " The Rattler" and "The Seminole" named in honor of neighboring universities Florida A&M and Florida State.

"The Rattler" is made with smokehouse chips with cheddar jack cheese, pulled pork, pico de gallo and spicy smoked barbecue sauce. "The Seminole" is made with two pulled pork sliders, two ribs, four wings, a smoked sausage, cornbread and barbecue sauce.

“We sell collard greens in the mall,” Tatum laughed, reflecting on times she spent in the mall’s petite kitchen prepping homestyle comfort foods that typically take all day to prepare.

Smoking food: A labor of love

Smoking the meat every day is a labor of love that the entire Tatum family has taken on.

To help prepare some of the specialty meats, a 750-gallon and a 350-gallon smoker filled with cherry, hickory and mesquite wood pellets are used to help smoke some of the meats offsite, which they then transfer to the store.

Excitement around the new barbecue spot has already circulated on Instagram and Facebook with customers' reactions to the plates, saying they indulge in the platters in their cars before they can even make it to their destinations.A picture of the store also landed a post on rapper Real Boston Richey's feed.

One Facebook user commented: “Best potato salad I’ve ever had in my life and they FEED you. Also the team is amazing.”

“We really are appreciative of everybody that's been very supportive,” Tatum said. The family’s main goal right now is to “gain the visibility and gain the trust of the community.”

The Southern Smoke team has been gaining feedback from those who have visited the food court to see how they can cater to everyone’s taste buds, which has helped them develop their menu and items like burgers.

“We really do have a mission to connect ourselves within the community heavily,” Tatum said. “Also to ensure that we're providing quality foods, reasonable prices and good food.”

If you go

Where: Governor’s Square mall food court, 1500 Apalachee Parkway

When: 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Friday; 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturday; noon-6 p.m. Sunday

