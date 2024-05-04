This southern Maine beach town was named one of the best in the U.S. by Thrillist

Ogunquit proved that its name – meaning "beautiful place by the sea" in the native Abenaki language – still holds up after centuries.

One of the Pine Tree state's most popular vacation spots was named one of the top 20 best beach towns in the country by Thrillist.

In preparation for summer, or more importantly, beach season, the travel site released the list in April to give readers a head start in planning their seaside getaways.

Everyone has a slightly different idea of the perfect beach, they commented about the list, so each destination highlighted was described in terms of what makes it unique, what food it's known for and what you can't leave without doing and seeing.

Why Thrillist named Ogunquit a best beach town

Visitors enjoy the views of the Atlantic Ocean along Marginal Way in Ogunquit. The scenic path reopened to the public after being closed for more than a month due to storm damage that eroded parts of the pavement and displaced rocks.

Ogunquit was described a Maine's summer sweet point and the best place to experience the state's brief warm season, boasting one of the country's best beaches along with a quaint town to explore.

Here's what they said: "Ogunquit, located right off Route 1 on the southern tip of Vacationland, is the state's summer sweet spot, swelling from a usual population of 1,200 residents to more than 80,000 between May to September. The three-mile sandy beach is consistently ranked one of the country’s best, thanks to warm tides from the Ogunquit River emptying right behind the sand dunes. Pepper in a strong LGBTQ+ community, a walkable main drag of superb eateries and artsy boutiques, and its very own Museum of American Art, and you'll see why 'a beautiful place by the sea' is still a fitting translation for Ogunquit from the native Abenaki language."

More reasons to go to Ogunquit: Ogunquit, Maine named one of the top 2024 vacation spots in the world

Where Thrillist said to eat in Ogunquit

The town does not lack for dining options. Thrillist specifically point out:

The Crooked Pine for "French-fied Maine fare." Operating out of a converted 150-year-old Victorian mansion make it ideal for visitors who enjoy their meal with a side of characterful ambience.

Barnacle Billy's is the place to go, as the name suggests, for traditional seafood, located in Perkins Cove harbor. The best way to get there is one of Ogunquit's other can't miss attractions, the Marginal Way. This cliffside walk offers fantastic ocean views - and a way to work up an appetite on the way (and work off your meal on the way back).

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: Ogunquit named a best beach town in the US. Here's why.