Southern Fried Apples Are The Best Fall Treat

Put down the pumpkin spice latte.

Emily Laurae



Even though fall has become the official season of all things pumpkin-spiced, Southerners know that there’s an even better seasonal treat: fried apples. Whether you’ve tasted them at your grandma’s house, or at a popular Southern chain restaurant with rocking chairs out front that rhymes with “Slacker Peril,” they’re sweeter and cozier than any latte could ever be.

Plus, they are ridiculously easy to make—there’s no messy deep frying involved, just a quick simmer on the stovetop with spices and butter. So grab your favorite skillet and make good use of that overflowing bag of fruit from your local orchard or farmers market.

Best Apple Variety For Fried Apples

Honeycrisp is our pick. While you can use any type of apple, our Test Kitchen says that the Honeycrisp is the best pick because it has a great balance of sweetness and tartness. This variety also holds its shape when cooked, unlike other varieties like McIntosh, which are better for making applesauce. Like a good apple pie filling, mixing different varieties works well too.

Caitlin Bensel; Food Stylist: Torie Cox

How To Make Fried Apples

Once you’ve made fried apples once or twice, you’ll probably never need to consult a recipe again. Here are a few quick pointers:

Melt butter in a skillet and add the sliced apples (you can peel them or leave the peels on), along with a mixture of sugar and spices. Stir everything together and simmer until the apples are tender. Transfer the apples from the pan (don’t wash the pan) into a bowl. Combine cornstarch and apple cider (or water) to make a slurry, then add it to the skillet and whisk until combined. It will thicken and become a sauce. Add the apples, then toss to coat them in the sauce. (This recipe, for Baked Fried Apples, is even easier because you don’t have to remove the cooked apples from the pan.)

Our Favorite Ways To Serve Fried Apples

One great thing about fried apples is that they can be paired with sweet or savory ingredients.

Serve them alongside pork chops or chicken as a side dish.

Use them to top oatmeal, French toast, or pancakes for breakfast.

Turn fried apples into dessert by spooning them over vanilla ice cream, a slice of Million Dollar Pound Cake, or, ideally both!



Related: 68 Delicious Apple Recipes That Bring All The Fall Flavor

For more Southern Living news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on Southern Living.