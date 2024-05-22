Southern California hotel named best in U.S. by TripAdvisor

An oceanside inn in Santa Monica has been named the best hotel in America by TripAdvisor.

Shore Hotel, located just steps away from the Santa Monica Pier, was named the top hotel in TripAdvisor’s 2024 Best of the Best Traveler’s Choice Awards.

The list is compiled yearly and the awards are given to hotels that received a high volume of “above-and-beyond” reviews and opinions form TripAdvisors users over a 12-month period.

Of the more than 8 million listings on TripAdvisor, fewer than 1% receive the honor.

“When you think of a hotel that checks all the boxes (outstanding service, comfy rooms, the works) it’s probably one of these winning spots,” the site wrote on its awards page.

Shore Hotel currently boasts a 4.5 rating on TripAdvisor with more than 6,200 reviews.

Guests praised the hotel’s ocean views, spacious suites, efficient concierge and valet services, stylish ambiance and lush amenities. Multiple reviews cited the pool and the poolside cafe as major bonuses to staying at the Shore Hotel.

Shore Hotel in Santa Monica is shown in this undated photo. The hotel was named the top hotel in the U.S. by TripAdvisor in May 2024. (Shore Hotel)

The TripAdvisor staff highlighted the property’s eco-friendly design, modern technology and close proximity to local attractions. For animal lovers, the hotel is also pet-friendly.

The hotel also offers a fitness center, indoor and outdoor event space and complimentary bike rentals. Hotel representatives say a new restaurant and bar will be opening in the space this summer that will offer a menu featuring local ingredients sourced “fright off the coast” and produce from local farmers markets.

Shore Hotel was the only Southern California lodging to make the list. Two hotels in San Francisco, Hotel Emblem San Francisco and Hotel Drisco Pacific Heights, landed at Nos. 14 and 21, respectively.

Luma Hotel Time Square in Manhattan and FivePine Lodge and Spa in Sisters, Oregon rounded out the top three.

To see more of the hotels, restaurants and destinations that TripAdvisor named to its Best of the Best list, click here.

