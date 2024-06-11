SouthCoast millennial memories: 8 places local '80s and '90s babies will never forget

Were you born between 1981 and 1996? If so, according to most sources, that makes you a millennial.

And if you're one who grew up in SouthCoast, you can't relate to glory day accounts of things like old Lincoln Park or drive-in movie dates. However, you've probably noticed at this point there's no shortage of bygone businesses to be nostalgic over, as the list keeps growing through the years.

As a generation's formative memories and the places they were made continue to fall back further into local history, join us as we recall a few lost gems that are not to be forgotten.

1. Hot Wheels Recreation Center, New Bedford

Hot Wheels, 424 Nash Road, was known as a New Bedford youth hot spot during its 20-plus-year run. The business opened in 1980 and closed sometime in the early 2000s, according to forgottenrollerrinksofthepast.com. A screenshot from the Hot Wheels website dated 2001, also found on fortternfollerrinksofthepast.com, promotes "DVD movies on our big screen!" and a regular admission price of $5.

Hot Wheels, 424 Nash Rd., New Bedford, was a popular skating center for city youth throughout the '80s and '90s into the early 2000s.

After closure as Hot Wheels, the location was eventually repurposed into an indoor soccer facility, which has since closed as well. According to property records found at the Bristol County Registry of Deeds, the latest deed transfer for the address occurred on July 12, 2021.

2. Cinema 140, New Bedford

Sitting right by the on and off ramps for Route 140, Cinema 140, at 376 Hathaway Road in New Bedford, first opened as the Compass Twin Theatre in 1968, according to information found on cinematreasures.org. It enjoyed an extensive run until its closure in 2000. The address is now home to a CubeSmart storage unit business.

According to past Standard-Times reporting, Cinema 140, before its closure, became known "among movie aficionados for art films and independent releases." In a 2000 interview, CPA for Cinema 140's ownership at the time, Ed Saab, told The Standard-Times, "Right after Flagship opened, you could see the revenues drop."

3. Flagship Cinemas, New Bedford

Movie theater chain Flagship Cinemas opened its location at 500 Kings Highway around 1999 and closed July 2016, according to past Standard-Times reporting. It remains closed today, at the far end of Fieldstone Marketplace plaza, close to a number of other vacant business fronts, including a Shaw's grocery store.

Seen here in a file photo, Flagship Cinemas in New Bedford, 500 Kings Highway, closed during summer of 2016.

During its run, the New Bedford Flagship Cinemas location offered programming such as a kids' summer movie camp, and held events like special midnight showings of the cult classic "The Rocky Horror Picture Show."

4. Oceans 18 Glow in the Dark Mini Golf, New Bedford

Another business within the FIeldstone Marketplace — nextdoor to Flagship Cinemas — was Oceans 18, offering a blacklight, indoor miniature golf experience with an ocean theme. According to past Standard-Times reporting, Oceans 18 opened around 2005, and was forced to close by the end of May 2017, due to a surprise eviction.

Seen here in a submitted file photo, Oceans 18 Glow in the Dark Mini Golf, 500 Kings Highway, New Bedford, closed in 2017.

Aside from its unique mini golf course, Oceans 18 featured "an extensive collection of arcade games," and a virtual golf simulator, according to another Standard-Times report.

5. Skate Plus/Carousel Family Fun Center, Fairhaven

Between its years as Skate Plus (1981 to 1992), and then Carousel Family Fun Center (1992 to 2019), the wood-floored roller rink at 4 David Drown Blvd. in Fairhaven hosted local roller skaters for over three decades, according to information found at forgottenrollerrinksofthepast.com. At one point, the business also operated a mini-golf course on the property.

In this file photo, skaters enjoy the last day of skating at Carousel Family Fun Center in Fairhaven. The center closed in November 2019 after 27 years of operation as Carousel.

While going on five years since Carousel shut its Fairhaven location, another in Whitman remains open today. As for the Fairhaven property, real estate website Zillow.com shows it was sold for $1,300,000 on June 18, 2021.

6. Lazer Gate, Fall River

Having first opened in 1999, SouthCoast's premiere lazer tag spot — 288 Plymouth Ave., Fall River — ran its last game on March 26, 2022, as can be read on the business's still-active Facebook account.

Lazer Gate and its fellow tenants in the old mill building — including Straight Shooters pool hall, Trader Jan's Archery Pro-Shop and Inside the Park batting cages — were forced to vacate after the property was sold to be made into storage, according to a Herald News report.

In this 2018 file photo, Flavio Sampaio, celebrating his 12th birthday, zaps an opponent at Lazer Gate in Fall River.

The latest public update given via the Lazer Gate Facebook account was on March 22, 2023. "So I have no new info about a new location. I appreciate the tips and leads!" the post reads.

7. White's Family Fun Center, Acushnet

The multi-faceted fun spot, which featured plenty of games, rides and even a bumper boat pool, first opened sometime in the '90s until closing in 2014. Past Standard-Times reporting shows a New Bedford couple planned to reopen the location in 2015, but any information on that second run is hard to come by.

Nowadays, the space at 211 Middle Rd. is home to a number of businesses, including White Brothers All Star Dairy.

8. Bijou Theatre, Fairhaven

While moviegoers who wanted to catch the latest new releases had nearby options in New Bedford and Dartmouth, those who didn't mind waiting until those movies finished their main runs knew that could pay a fraction of admission to see them at the Bijou a month or so later.

Julio Barbosa, owner and developer, walks into the apartment door of the former Bijou Theater on Main Street in Fairhaven.

The Bijou closed in 2004, but the property at 350 Main St. was purchased in 2019. It has since been converted into 15 one-bedroom apartments, three retail spaces, and a fitness business, B. Balanced Fitness, according to a recent Standard-Times report.

