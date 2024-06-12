South Florida schools will offer free breakfast and lunch this summer. Here’s what to do

Students across Miami-Dade can receive free meals during the summer through partnerships with nonprofits.

Children 18 and under can now eat breakfast and lunch for free at more than 180 sites in Miami-Dade schools through a partnership with BreakSpot. Select sites in Broward will also participate in the program. Meals are served Monday through Friday but hours may vary based on locations.

Schools meals will be distributed now through August 2. Families can find the nearest site by going to the Summer BreakSpot website and using an interactive map. Families can also dial 2-1-1 or text “FOOD” to 304-304. For information in Spanish, text “COMIDA.” There is no income eligibility or registration needed. Meals are not available for grab-and-go and must be eaten on site.

Following the nutritional guidelines from the National School Lunch Program and School Breakfast Program, summer meals will be similar to the ones students receive during the normal school year. Meals will follow a three week cycle of both hot and cold meals such as muffins, cereal bowls and pop tarts for breakfast and mini corn dogs, pizza and burgers for lunch.

One in five children live in households without consistent food security, according to the United States Department of Agriculture. The department has federally funded the BreakSpot summer program to close the hunger gap in Florida.

Feeding South Florida is among one of BreakSpots sponsors for this summer distributing over 250,000 meals throughout the South Florida region. During the year the program operates the School Pantry and Backpack program, sending home a variety of nonperishable items for families.