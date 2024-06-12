South Dakota animal rescues plead for help as shelters overflow

Jun. 12—In a desperate attempt to find homes for the overwhelming number of animals in their care, animal rescue organizations across South Dakota are turning to social media to beg for fosters and funding.

With shelters bursting at the seams and resources stretched thin, these groups are using online platforms to reach out to the community for much-needed support.

In late May, a large-scale dog roundup occurred on a South Dakota Native American reservation, according to a statement from Rescue Network, an organization that provides animal rescue services in Minnesota and South Dakota. The group alluded to the incident, which involved gathering a significant number of dogs from the reservation. Rescue Network, which operates across both states, brought attention to the roundup through its public communication.

"There was a very unfortunate event that took place on a reservation that we helped with resulting in a large round up. An event that will likely be the fate of many innocent dogs due to lack of space," the Facebook post read. "Many of these dogs are great pets, just had a rough life thus far."

Officials who spoke to the Mitchell Republic about the reservation dog roundup declined to share specifics about the matter, including which reservation was involved, in hopes to keeping strong relationships with tribal leaders.

The Rescue Network is not alone in facing this crisis. Animal rescue groups across the state are struggling to cope with an overwhelming influx of stray and abandoned pets, many originating from Native American reservations.

"We are next to full in our foster homes," said Katie Day, director of Almost Home Canine Rescue (AHCR), based in the Sioux Falls area. "These animals need saving, and to be saved, we need places for them to land."

Day and her organization are one of many at the forefront of rescue efforts. According to Day, 95% of the animals they rescue come from the reservation. Due to the high volume of dogs they take in from reservations, AHCR often lacks the capacity to accept dogs from other areas.

Founded in Madison, S.D., and re-estabilished in Sioux Falls in 2018, AHCR has been instrumental in rescuing and rehoming dogs from the Cheyenne River Reservation. Day says the problem of stray dogs on reservations is multifaceted and deeply entrenched.

"The stray dog problem on reservations has been years in the making," Day said.

Many strays roaming the reservations were abandoned by owners unable or unwilling to care for them.

"A lot of the strays wandering on the reservation aren't even owned by anyone on the reservation," Day said. "People often abandon unwanted animals on reservations. This is horrible because the last place those animals are going to get care is on a reservation."

A lack of accessible and affordable spay/neuter services has fueled the overpopulation crisis. Day said location and financial strain make it hard for those living on the reservations to access animal care as no reservation in South Dakota an on-site vet.

While there are programs that offer spaying and neutering services, they are insufficient to meet the overwhelming demand.

"When we do get groups to come out to provide services, it's only two or three times a year, if we are lucky," said Marie Palmer-Hanna, co-founder of Rescues Unlimited in Gregory, S.D. "Only so many animals can get done each time."

Day pointed out two significant programs aiding reservations. The first, led by Iowa State University, has provided essential veterinary services to the Crow Creek Reservation for a decade. In addition to spays and neuters, they address common issues like heartworm and mange.

Additionally, the Rural Area Veterinary Services (RAVS) program has been offering free veterinary care in remote, underserved rural areas for over 20 years.

"You can really feel the gratitude and appreciation from folks on the reservation who rely on these free vet services," Day said. "They're so thankful for the care their animals receive."

Palmer-Hanna agrees that the need for spaying and neutering is a primary driver of the crisis, citing a lack of money, motivation, and access to services.

Like AHCR, Rescues Unlimited gets 96% of its animals from reservations, focusing on stray dogs brought in by game wardens, sheriffs, or owner surrenders. Many of the animals they receive have medical issues or are in dire conditions.

"We need to promote and educate spaying and neutering on reservations," Palmer-Hanna said. "We need to teach that it's not shameful to get a male dog fixed and we need to make care more accessible."

Another obstacle that animal rescue groups face is the struggle to secure sufficient funding and volunteers.

Groups like AHCR and Rescues Unlimited operate on a thin budget, run by volunteers and private donations. From veterinary bills and food to adoption events and spay/neuter programs, these organizations have no other source of revenue. Additionally, many rescued animals require expensive medical procedures, further straining the already tight budgets of these organizations.

Without permanent shelter facilities, these organizations rely heavily on temporary foster families to house rescued animals.

However, their capacity to take in more strays is severely limited by the number of available foster homes. As long as adoptions lag behind intake numbers, the rescue groups quickly run out of foster placements, forcing them to turn away other animals desperately needing refuge.

Day's group often receives dogs that are immediately ready for adoption. However, they maintain a minimum two-week evaluation period for every dog to ensure there are no underlying medical issues that need attention.

"Holding dogs for an extended time is challenging because there are so many animals desperately in need of a loving home," Day said. "Our goal is to find suitable forever families as quickly as possible while providing thorough assessments and any necessary medical care."

ET Farms Animal Rescue, a one-woman operation led by Teresa Richardson in Delmont, S.D., runs an organization she says is dedicated to finding forever homes for rescued animals. Before allowing adoptions, Richardson said her priority is ensuring each pet is healthy, addressing medical needs or behavioral issues through proper treatment and training.

"My goal is to make sure every animal is truly ready to be welcomed into a new family, so I take the time upfront to give them the care and training they need," Richardson said.

In cases in which there are behavioral issues and retraining simply won't work, the animal stays with Richardson at her home permanently.

In most rescue cases, the cost of getting an animal ready for adoption is more than the return. But Day says that's beside the point.

"Every dog in need deserves care and a family," Day said. "We never refuse medical treatment for any animal that comes in. When past adopters share their pictures and their stories of their animals, that's what makes it easy to remember why we do this."

On difficult days when, for example, a severely ill dog needs thousands of dollars in care or a large group of dogs come to the organization needing to be adopted, Day wonders how the organization will continue funding its efforts.

"But then, the volunteers step up or the dogs get adopted, and we just keep going," Day said. "We will keep moving forward and helping as many dogs as possible."