Are you in South Beach? LeBron thought so, too. Here’s a city guide to keep on course

Where are you?

It’s all so confusing that LeBron James announced he was taking his talents to South Beach even though his new team played across the bay in downtown Miami.

So, you may not be in South Beach either. Especially if you’re partying at the Fontainebleau, which is in Mid Beach.

Here’s a quick guide at finding your way in Miami Beach:

Miami Beach

Entrance to Miami Beach.

Miami Beach is a city in Miami-Dade County, Florida. The southern border is South Pointe Park, which is where people watch cruise ships depart. The northern boundary is 87th Street, on the border with the town of Surfside.

South Beach

South Beach is a neighborhood of Miami Beach that runs from South Pointe Park on the south to Dade Boulevard on the north. This is the most famous part of Miami Beach, where you’ll find Art Deco hotels, Joe’s Stone Crab, the Lincoln Road mall, the New World Symphony theater, and lots of neon, flashy cars, sidewalk cafes. and people wearing almost invisible swimwear.

Mid Beach

The midsection of Miami Beach runs from north of 20th Street to around 60th Street. Here you’ll find Mount Sinai Medical Center; the Fontainebleau, Eden Roc and Faena hotels; the 41st Street shopping and dining district.

North Beach





The northern part of Miami Beach is not as glamorous as South Beach. But you’ll find Argentine restaurants, a bandshell with live music and a less crowded strip of sand.

North Miami Beach





A portion of the welcome sign travelers can see from North East 19th Avenue in North Miami Beach, Florida, on Friday, March 18, 2022.

This city is not part of Miami Beach. In fact, there’s not even a beach here. The founders wanted to piggyback on Miami Beach’s growing popularity back in 1931. So they used part of the name. The city’s original name, in 1926, was Fulford-by-the-Sea. There was no sea here, either.