Sources Spill on Exactly What's Going on With Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper

First, Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper were spotted having dinner, and now? Now it looks like these two maybe went on a weekend getaway together, begging the question: WHAT. IS. HAPPENING.

And fortunately, a source is out here feeling chatty and has a lot to say to People on the subject. TLDR, Gigi and Bradley are getting to know each other, but at this point things are pretty casual.

"They are having fun," the insider explains. "She’s independent, busy, and her days are filled with responsibilities so I don’t see anything serious happening right away if at all.” That said, apparently Gigi has "had sort of a crush on [Cooper] for a while" and “[They have] things in common so it’s possible to see it progress. It appears super casual now, but they both have kids, big careers, busy lives and understand what life is like in these circles. It’s cute…and there is an attraction.”

Getty Images

Gigi and Bradley's whole thing comes amid Gigi breaking things off with Leonardo DiCaprio. Reminder: these two split because—according to a source who spoke to Us Weekly—"They both travel a lot by nature of their jobs. But Gigi is taking more work that allows her to spend more time with her child. And Leo still travels a lot and likes to go out a lot. And there’s temptation and all those factors had been concerns of hers."



Plus, note to Bradley, Gigi "doesn’t want her boyfriend to be in and out going to clubs and events and working all the time," "wants someone to be hands-on and a partner," and "doesn’t want to date someone seriously unless she can introduce them to her child."

Bradley obviously also has a child with his supermodel ex Irina Shayk, so they definitely have that in common!

