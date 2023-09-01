Sources: President John Evons Exits Keen + More on the Internal Shakeup

Keen is undergoing a series of internal changes, including layoffs and the departure of the brand’s president, John Evons, multiple sources confirmed with FN.

Three sources revealed to FN that Evons has left the outdoor footwear company, which is based in Portland, Ore.

Aside from Evons’ departure, another source close to the company confirmed Keen underwent a restructuring in June, which included multiple layoffs.

A source with knowledge of the matter confirmed that recent executive departures were unrelated to one another or to the restructuring in June, which resulted in positions being eliminated.

Keen has not responded to FN’s repeated requests for comment on Evons’ exit. Also, the brand would not confirm the executive departures or how many employees were impacted by the June layoffs.

Aside from the departures, there have also been several recent new hires and promotions at the company. These include the hiring of Lisa Kim as U.S. regional managing director. Kim, who was hired this month, most recently held the VP of wholesale for Americas at Dr. Martens. And prior to the June layoffs, Keen hired Scott Labbe as its SVP of product and innovation and elevated Naoji Takeda to chief marketing officer. Both moves took place in April.

