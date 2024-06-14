Right source, rate, time and place for nutrients, fertilizer important to soil health

Whether you’re a farmer or a gardener, you can use the 4 Rs to help keep nutrients and fertilizer in the soil. The 4 Rs stand for right source, right rate, right time and right place. These principles serve as a stewardship guide to farmers and landowners.

The first R is right source. Selecting the correct fertilizer is arguably one of the most important steps in the 4 R system. We recommend working with a local ag retailer or an agronomist to determine the best fertilizer for your operation.

Are you a farmer applying manure? If you’re following the standard “book nutrients” for application, chances are your manure differs in nutrients. Even the smallest changes in feed rations can impact the nutrient makeup of manure. Ashland Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD) offers one free manure test per year to producers keeping up-to-date field application records.

Accurate soil tests are critical to right rate

The next R is right rate. Taking accurate soil tests is critical to calculating the right rate. Ashland SWCD offers soil testing for ag fields and gardens. We also write nutrient management plans for the ag fields tested. Applying the right rate will save money, ensuring no nutrients are wasted.

While calculating your application rate, it is important to account for manure and legume credits, so you are not applying too much fertilizer. Variable rate technology (VRT) is a great option for farmers implementing the 4 Rs. Working with an ag retailer to develop a variable rate fertilizer prescription gives crops enough nutrients to thrive, while decreasing the risk of nutrient runoff.

The Ashland County Soil and Water Conservation District encourages farmers and landowners to practice the 4 Rs - right source, right rate, right time and right place. (TIMES-GAZETTE FILE PHOTO)

The third R is right time. There are many factors to consider when determining the right time to apply nutrients. Fertilizer must be available during times of crop demand. If fertilizer is not applied at the time of planting, producers can work with ag retailers to determine when to apply nutrients.

Once the time of crop demand is determined, the weather becomes the limiting factor. Nutrients shouldn’t be applied directly before or during rain events, because saturated fields are unable to retain nutrients, which increases the risk for nutrient runoff.

Make sure to end up in the right place

The last R is right place. Many factors determine where a fertilizer should be placed. Some of the factors include the crop being grown, soil type, slope, distance to surface waters, and the soil characteristics. Most fertilizers should be placed in the root zone, where the crop can successfully reach nutrients.

Now that you know what the 4 Rs are, you might be wondering how the 4Rs can benefit your operation. There are many advantages to the 4 R principle, including economic, social and environmental benefits.

By implementing the 4 Rs, farmers will maximize fertilizer ROI by minimizing nutrient loss and increasing overall productivity. Reducing nutrient loss will also optimize crop yields, ultimately putting more money in our farmers’ pockets.

The 4 R principle also encourages excellent stewardship of our land. While following this principle will reduce the risk of runoff and other erosion concerns, evidence also shows that it enhances soil organic matter by leaving more root and crop residue in the soil.

Now you might be wondering, how do the 4 Rs benefit us socially? This initiative continues to create healthy discussion between farmers and ag retailers.

On Aug. 1 at 5 p.m. Ashland SWCD will hold a Know Your Nutrient Plan meeting for Ashland County producers enrolled in H2Ohio. Producers are encouraged to take soil test results, crop rotations and nutrient records. Have questions about implementing the 4Rs or want to RSVP? Call the office at 419-281-7645.

Cora Crilow is a water quality specialist with the Ashland County Soil and Water Conservation District. Contact her at 419-281-7645 or ccrilow@ashlandcounty.org.

This article originally appeared on Ashland Times Gazette: The 4 Rs serve as stewardship guide to Ashland farmers, landowners