Just like you, we’re always on the lookout for an exceptional pair of Bluetooth earbuds that won’t break the bank — and also won’t literally break after a few uses. One of the best audio brands on our radar is SoundPeats, and we just spotted an amazing sale on a pair of their most beloved true wireless earbuds.



Right now you can save nearly 40 percent on SoundPeats True Wireless Earbuds. Originally $40, you’ll pay just $24 with this Lightning Deal — but hurry, the sale ends tonight!

SoundPEATS SoundPEATS True Wireless Earbuds $24 $40 Save $16 $24 at Amazon These true wireless earbuds use Bluetooth 5.0 for crisp sound for calls, music and podcasts. They also allow you access to on-ear controls to adjust volume, play and pause. A full charge is four hours, and 40 hours with the charging case.

If you’ve been heavily invested in Apple AirPods for a while, listen up: SoundPeats earbuds are a fierce competitor — and more than 13,000 five-star Amazon reviewers agree. "These punch harder and higher than their price point suggests," writes one fan of these buds that use Bluetooth 5.0 and deliver such crisp Hi-Fi sound that you won’t believe your ears.

They employ a few sophisticated features that make this kind of performance possible, including a built-in high-resolution decoder and advanced audio coding technology. Basically, the same science you find in high-end earbuds but at an affordable price point.

SoundPeats are just like Apple AirPods, except affordable. (Photo: Amazon)

You can also make and answer calls or use voice commands — and just like Apple AirPods, you can access on-ear controls to manipulate volume, play and pause or switch between music and phone calls. A full charge is four hours, but use the included charging case and you’ll get up to 10 times that.

"After searching for a pair of true wireless buds under $100 for weeks and running up against fake reviews and what seemed like junk products I want others to know—these are the real deal," writes one convinced customer. "The buds were charged out of the box so I opened my phone, paired them in under a minute and both worked flawlessly."

Just $25 gets you stellar sound and a whole lotta cool. (Photo: Amazon)

Like to keep one ear open at all times? The SoundPeats True Wireless Earbuds have you covered. "These have a particular feature I was seeking: The use of either left or right earbud by itself," one fan writes. "Without the need to have a ‘main’ earbud out of the case or...being able to use the right one only. I can now listen with either earbud, not carrying or using two sets (one charging while the other in use). Also, very simple to go from mono to stereo."

SoundPeats True Wireless Earbuds even look awesome — sleek black buds that "don’t stick out like some of the white ones you see people wearing," as one shopper adds.

Grab this pair at a deep discount and enjoy this true unicorn of the tech and audio world: A powerful, precise pair of earbuds with a price tag that won’t make your head spin.

SoundPEATS SoundPEATS True Wireless Earbuds $24 $40 Save $16 $24 at Amazon These true wireless earbuds use Bluetooth 5.0 for crisp sound for calls, music and podcasts. They also allow you access to on-ear controls to adjust volume, play and pause. A full charge is four hours, and 40 hours with the charging case.

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

Looking for more great Amazon tech deals? Check these out:

TVs and home theater

Insignia 50-inch Class F30 Series 4K Smart Fire TV $240 $400 Save $160

Insignia 39-inch Class F20 Series Smart Fire TV $150 $230 Save $80

TCL 32-inch 3-Series Roku Smart TV $158 $230 Save $72

Toshiba 65-inch Class C350 Series 4K Smart Fire TV $430 $600 Save $170

Toshiba 32-inch Class V35 Series Smart Fire TV $130 $200 Save $70

Headphones and earbuds:

Apple AirPods Pro Wireless Earbuds $180 $249 Save $69

Altec Lansing NanoPods Truly Wireless Earbuds $19 $33 Save $14

Boean Bluetooth Wireless Headphones $20 $40 Save $20

Tagry Bluetooth Earbuds with WIreless Charging Case $35 $50 Save $15

Sony ZX Series Wired On-Ear Headphones $10 $20 Save $10

Tablets and tech

HP 15.6-inch Windows 11 Laptop $515 $660 Save $145

Pulidiki Cleaning Gel for Car $8 $12 Save $4

Motorola Unlocked Motorola One 5G Ace Cell Phone $230 $400 Save $170

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite $120 $160 Save $40

Pautios Smart Watch and Fitness Tracker $40 $60 Save $20

Smart home

Google Nest Programmable Smart Thermostat $92 $130 Save $38

Philips Hue White and Color Ambiance LED Smart Bulb 3-pack $100 $135 Save $35

Smonet Fingerprint Electronic Deadbolt Door Lock $150 $400 Save $250

Renpho Bluetooth Eye Massager $70

Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and Pinterest for nonstop inspiration delivered fresh to your feed, every day.

Want daily pop culture news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here for Yahoo Entertainment & Life's newsletter.