'The real deal': These top-notch wireless earbuds just dropped to $27 ahead of Black Friday

Just like you, we’re always on the lookout for an exceptional pair of Bluetooth earbuds that won’t break the bank — and also won’t literally break after a few uses. One of the best audio brands on our radar is SoundPeats, and we just spotted an amazing sale on a pair of their most beloved true wireless earbuds. Right now you can save over 30% on SoundPeats True Wireless Earbuds. Originally $40, you’ll pay just $27 with this deal. Just make sure to click on the on-page coupon.

SoundPEATS SoundPEATS True Wireless Earbuds $27 $40 Save $13 Instant pairing and up to 4 hours of play on a single charge makes them an incredible alternative to Apple AirPods — and at a fraction of the price. Click the on-page coupon to save. $27 at Amazon

If you’ve been heavily invested in Apple AirPods for a while, listen up: SoundPeats earbuds are a fierce competitor — and more than 13,000 five-star Amazon reviewers agree. "These punch harder and higher than their price point suggests," writes one fan of these buds that use Bluetooth 5.0 and deliver such crisp Hi-Fi sound that you won’t believe your ears.

They employ a few sophisticated features that make this kind of performance possible, including a built-in high-resolution decoder and advanced audio coding technology. Basically, the same science you find in high-end earbuds but at an affordable price point.

SoundPeats are just like Apple AirPods, except affordable. (Photo: Amazon)

You can also make and answer calls or use voice commands — and just like Apple AirPods, you can access on-ear controls to manipulate volume, play and pause or switch between music and phone calls. A full charge is four hours, but use the included charging case and you’ll get up to 10 times that.

Just $27 gets you stellar sound and a whole lotta cool. (Photo: Amazon)

"After searching for a pair of true wireless buds under $100 for weeks and running up against fake reviews and what seemed like junk products I want others to know—these are the real deal," writes one convinced customer. "The buds were charged out of the box so I opened my phone, paired them in under a minute and both worked flawlessly."

Like to keep one ear open at all times? The SoundPeats True Wireless Earbuds have you covered. "These have a particular feature I was seeking: The use of either left or right earbud by itself," one fan writes. "Without the need to have a ‘main’ earbud out of the case or...being able to use the right one only. I can now listen with either earbud, not carrying or using two sets (one charging while the other in use). Also, very simple to go from mono to stereo."

These earbuds even look awesome — sleek black buds that "don’t stick out like some of the white ones you see people wearing," as one shopper adds.

Grab this pair at a deep discount and enjoy this true unicorn of the tech and audio world: A powerful, precise pair of earbuds with a price tag that won’t make your head spin.

SoundPEATS SoundPEATS True Wireless Earbuds $27 $40 Save $13 Instant pairing and up to 4 hours of play on a single charge makes them an incredible alternative to Apple AirPods — and at a fraction of the price. Click the on-page coupon to save. $27 at Amazon

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

Looking for more great Amazon tech deals? Check these out:

Headphones and earbuds

Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Over-Ear Headphones $150 $350 Save $200 Amazon

Tozo NC2 Hybrid Active Noise Cancelling Wireless Earbuds $36 $80 Save $44 Amazon

JBL Live 650BTNC Headphones $95 $200 Save $105 Amazon

Beats Studio Buds $100 $150 Save $50 Amazon

TVs

TCL 40-inch Class 3-Series Full HD Smart Roku TV $200 $350 Save $150 Amazon

Insignia 42-inch Class F20 Series Smart Full HD 1080p Fire TV $180 $270 Save $90 Amazon

Amazon Fire TV 55-inch 4-Series 4K Smart TV $300 $520 Save $220 Amazon

Sony 65-inch 4K X80K Series Smart Google TV $698 $1,000 Save $302 Amazon

Tablets and tech

Anker Portable Charger Power Bank $15 $22 Save $7 Amazon

Moto G Stylus $150 $300 Save $150 Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 Android Tablet $195 $230 Save $35 Amazon