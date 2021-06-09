This outdoor chair will become everyone’s favorite place to hang—and it’s on sale

Yahoo Life is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Our latest outdoor obsession is the Sorbus Hanging Rope Chair—grab it for 20 percent off. (Photo: QVC)

Whatcha doing this summer? If your backyard is going to be working overtime as a lounge area, you might as well spruce it up. We nominate the insanely popular Sorbus Hanging Rope Chair as an unexpectedly addictive chair to add to the outdoor mix. It’s a bestseller on QVC—and it’s on sale right now!

Save $12 on the bohemian perch you never knew you needed—this summer superstar is a cool 48 bucks right this very moment. That’s a 20 percent discount.

The Sorbus Hanging Rope Chair is the very definiteion of form and function combined. (Photo: QVC)

The Sorbus Hanging Rope Chair rests a 100 percent cotton macrame net within a sturdy round frame with an adorable fringe detail. The seat is suspended in the air by thick rope that supports up to 265 pounds. This lightweight favorite makes it so easy to set up extra seating outside—just find a sturdy place to support it and you’ve got a piece of furniture that’s happy to hang out and look pretty or serve as a secure place to sit down.

Boho fashion has been in style for a minute now, and it’s about time that chic, hippie flair made its way to your outdoor space. Today’s the day to pick up this backyard centerpiece, because it’s 20 percent off. Plus, there’s no shipping and handling, and you can choose to pay $48 all at once or in three convenient Easy Pay installments of $16.

Sorbus Hanging Rope Chair (Photo: QVC)

The Sorbus Hanging Rope Chair isn’t just for backyards, though. This free-spirited furniture will be right at home on a porch, patio or deck, too. Want to imbue the indoors with a bohemian air? Have at it—this baby is happy just about anywhere inside or outside your home. When it gets a little grungy, just hand wash the rope with some detergent.

Hooked? This seat has a surprising way of appealing to people across a variety of decor tastes. That—and top quality—is what make the Sorbus Hanging Rope Chair such a stellar seller over at QVC. If you don’t take advantage of this sale soon, others will. So swing on over to QVC and grab one (or more!) while they’re still in stock.

Story continues

Read more from Yahoo Life:

Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and Pinterest for nonstop inspiration delivered fresh to your feed, every day

Want daily pop culture news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here for Yahoo Entertainment & Lifestyle's newsletter.