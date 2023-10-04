Sophie Turner's New Lawsuit Includes Lots Of Details About Her Divorce 👀



"Hearst Magazines and Yahoo may earn commission or revenue on some items through these links."



When Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas got married back in 2019, it seemed like a match made in pop culture heaven. She was a beautiful actress, and he was a handsome pop singer. They were both super successful and it seemed only natural that they solidify their power couple status with wedding rings.

But it wasn’t meant to be. In early September, Joe filed for divorce, bringing their four-year marriage to a grinding halt. Sophie has since sued Joe for allegedly taking their kids’ passports to keep them in the U.S., and things have gotten really messy, really fast.

Of course, as with any love story, they had some good times before separating. Here’s a look back at their love story—and everything that led to their breakup.

They met in 2016.

Joe made the first move—and he actually slid into Sophie’s DMs while he was on tour in the UK, per court documents.

She was 20 at the time and he was 27. Sophie said that they already followed each other on Instagram, but that he “direct-messaged me one fine day, out of the blue.”

That said, it sounds like there were some people behind the scenes trying to make this Sophie-Joe things happen. “We had a lot of mutual friends, and they'd been trying to introduce us for a long time,” Sophie told Harper’s Bazaar UK in 2019.

They eloped in 2019 in Las Vegas.

Three years after they started officially dating, and roughly 1.5 years after getting engaged, the couple decided to make it official in May of 2019.

Their elopement, which occurred in Las Vegas right after the Billboard Music Awards, was huge news. Sophie wore a chic white jumpsuit and Joe donned a retro gray suit. The event was complete with an Elvis impersonator as the officiant, lots of celebrity friends, and Diplo as DJ. There was even a big jump (fully clothed) into a pool.

Years later, Sophie posted photos from the big night on Instagram, and it looks like the best time:

The couple held a more formal wedding in France a month later, in June of 2019. Sophie also shared photos on Instagram from that event two years later with the hilarious caption, “I mean… f*ck it, it’s been 2 years.”

For their French countryside wedding, Sophie wore a custom Louis Vuitton gown that included a V-neck, lace sleeves, and a beautiful A-line skirt.

Also of note: The couple signed a prenup before getting married.

Willa is born in July of 2020.

Right after they celebrated one year of marriage, the couple welcomed their first daughter, Willa, in 2020. She is now three years old.

Sophie later said on The Wrap's UnWrapped podcast, that being a mom changed her perspective on life. "The empathy is heightened; the feelings about family are just like overflowing," she said. "It's made me a better actor for becoming, you know, becoming a mother."

The couple is super protective of their daughters, BTW, and Sophie has been very protective of her girls, keeping them far away from paparazzi camera lenses.

Shortly after Willa's birth, Sophie took to her Instagram Story to slam some paparazzi who tried to get pictures of her young daughter. "I just want to say that the reason I am not posting pictures of my daughter and making sure that we can avoid paparazzi at all costs is because I explicitly do not want those photos out there," she wrote, per Glamour.

Their second daughter is born in July of 2022.

The couple’s second daughter was born two years after her big sister. Sophie and Joe have kept details on this child super private, as well. In fact, Sophie never posted about her daughter's birth, instead posting an IG pic of her pregnant belly.

"Full of baby," she captioned the pic.

While the couple kept her name private for over a year, it was later revealed in divorce documents but is referred to by the initials "DJ." She is now a one year old.

Joe is spotted without his ring on in September of 2023.

Speculation of trouble in paradise started swirling after Joe was spotted without his wedding ring on. But Joe later posted photos of himself on Instagram with his ring on full display.

Exhibit A:

And Exhibit B:

Joe files for divorce on or around Sept. 1, 2023.

The Jonas Brother filed for divorce in Miami around September 1. The filing claims that "the marriage between the parties is irretrievably broken."

Sources told TMZ that things had been tough for the couple for at least six months prior to this point, and that Joe opted for divorce because of their "different lifestyles." One source even claimed that Sophie "likes to party, he likes to stay home," subtly suggesting that Sophie was a bad mom.

In the court documents that Sophie's legal team filed, the marriage breakdown was deemed "very sudden," and involved "an argument" on August 15, Joe's birthday. Apparently, Joe had seen or heard something he didn't like on their ring camera, per a TMZ source, and "that made him realize the marriage was over."

Us Weekly later reported that Sophie was simply caught on video complaining about Joe.

Then, on September 5, Sophie "found out through the media that the Father had filed for divorce."

The couple released a joint statement.

Amid reports that Sophie learned about the divorce filing along with the rest of the world, the couple released a joint statement the day after Joe's filing. They posted together on Instagram which simply stated:

“After four wonderful years of marriage we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage. There are many speculative narratives as to why but, truly this is a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children.”

You can check the post out for yourself:

Several sources say Joe wasn't super supportive of Sophie after she had her second baby.

The sources told TMZ that he'd been "less than supportive" when she was "struggling" after their second daughter's birth, skirting parties, events, and photographers.

Meanwhile, Joe allegedly complained that she "needed to get out more."

Sophie and Taylor Swift have a dinner date.

The Game of Thrones star has been a friend and supporter of Taylor Swift—who Joe famously broke up with during a short phone call—for years. And after news of her divorce proceedings broke, she was spotted having two dates with Taylor in New York City, and fans quickly took notice.

Sophie is now staying at Taylor’s NYC apartment, according to People, and the two have regularly been spotted together. They even went to the Jets game together last weekend to see Taylor's rumored beau Travis Kelce hit the field.

Sophie sues Joe for “wrongful detention” of their kids.

The lawsuit, filed in late September and obtained by People, claimed that Joe was withholding their children’s passports, which kept Sophie from returning to her home country of England with them.

"On September 19, 2023, the Father's Florida attorney confirmed that the Father will not return the passports to the Mother and will not consent for the children to return home to England," the lawsuit states, per People.

The court documents also claimed that Sophie and Joe had intended to permanently relocate to England to raise their children before their separation. "The parties' shared plan has always been for the children to be educated (including nursery school) in England," it reads.

On October 4, lawyers for the couple started a four-day mediation, according to People.

You Might Also Like