Sony's cult-fave noise-canceling headphones are over $100 off for Cyber Monday: 'Heaven'

Distracting housemates. Chatty coworkers. Shouting kids. What do you do when your world gets too noisy? You could hang a big "Do Not Disturb!" sign around your neck. Nah, too dorky. You could boldly shush everyone around you. Too rude. Turn it up and tune out? Yes, that's doable! Curate your very own soundscape with an awesome pair of noise-canceling headphones. It sounds like a splurge, but it needn't be: Right now, for Cyber Monday, Amazon has dropped the iconic Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Noise Canceling Headphones down to $228 (was $278). There are also loads of other goodies on sale.

Why is this a good Cyber Monday deal?

These are typically $278. Scoring a pair for $228 saves you $50 that you can put toward a great audio music subscription.

Why do I need this?

When you need a quick juicing up, you can get five more hours off a little 10-minute charge. And Amazon shoppers say the cans sound heavenly.

The airy Sony headphones are so light, you may forget you’re wearing them. And thanks to their swivel-and-fold design, they tuck neatly into a carrying case when you're on the move.

You can sync the headphones via the companion smartphone app to adjust ambient noise levels. They will also sync to Google Assistant and Alexa. And get this: These adaptable headphones will even optimize sound for you based on your head size, your hair and whether or not you’re wearing glasses.

We like the sound of this! Sony's iconic noise-canceling wireless headphones are on mega-sale.

What reviewers say

"I can't say enough good things about these. Honestly, it's like Baby Jesus singing to you in heaven," raved a five-star reviewer. "Imagine if you will, Aaron Neville and Alison Krauss had a baby, and that baby grew up to be a singer. This is what these headphones sound like. Crystal-clear, complete noise-canceling, deep bass, customizable equalizer in the iPhone app, 30 hours of battery life, super-fast charging and comfortable!"

"... I was very surprised and pleased with how light these headphones were," shared a satisfied Amazon shopper. "Because of the lightness and the feel, it's very comfortable. They're also glasses compatible, as in you don't need to put your glasses in a weird position to wear them."

Down to $278, these Sony headphones come with a carrying case, a 3.5mm wired headphone cable, a USB-A to USB-C cable and an airplane adapter.

Looking for less expensive headphones? Try one of of these:

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

More Cyber Monday deals

Amazon Insignia 24-Inch Class F20 Series Smart TV $90 $140 Save $50 Insignia's 24-inch TV is a popular choice thanks to its 1,080-pixel resolution and Fire TV capabilities — you can stream more than a million shows and movies. And now, the TV's already low price is even lower than before. The Alexa-equipped remote makes it easy to flip through channels using just your voice. $90 at Amazon

Apple Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) $80 $129 Save $49 AirPods are easily the most popular earbuds on the market. If you've never tried them, now is the moment. Normally $129, this set is down to just 80 bucks for Cyber Monday. Find out why more than half a million (!) reviewers rave about these earbuds. Spoiler: incredible sound quality and a whopping 24 hours of battery life, plus impressive, easy-to-use features galore. $80 at Amazon

Amazon CosRx Snail Mucin Repairing Essence $14 $25 Save $11 Made with 96.3% snail secretion filtrate (yep, really), this CosRx serum has become a viral favorite for its incredible effect on skin dullness and dryness. With over 44,000 rave reviews from verified shoppers, this formula has a massive fan base — many of whom rave about how hydrated and bright their skin feels after use. $14 at Amazon

Amazon Ziuty Wireless Earbuds $17 $30 Save $13 with coupon Aside from their fab price (over 40% off!), we love the real-time power readout on the front of the case of these earbuds, making it so much easier than pulling out your phone and swiping to find out how much charge is left. The top number shows how much juice is in the case, while the two smaller indicators show readings for each bud. Pretty smart! But that's not their only innovative feature: These buds have everything you'd expect in a quality pair. On-ear controls let you answer calls, skip songs and activate Siri. They also have multiple sound modes to pick from. Nearly 8,000 five-star fans can't be wrong, right? Save $13 with coupon $17 at Amazon

Target Cuisinart Air Fryer Toaster Oven $130 $230 Save $100 As sleek as your full-sized appliances, this versatile cooker air fries, bakes, broils, toasts and more. It's roomy enough to fit a 4-pound chicken, six slices of bread or a 12-inch pizza, and will make your crispy-crunchy dreams a reality in no time. Don't be surprised if you start using this more than your actual oven! $130 at Target

Amazon Bissell Little Green Multi-Purpose Portable Carpet and Upholstery Cleaner $88 $124 Save $36 This No. 1 bestselling, TikTok-famous compact carpet cleaner packs a punch, especially considering it weighs less than 10 pounds! Its powerful suction can be used to remove stains not just from rugs, but furniture and even car upholstery, too. Plus, it comes with a self-cleaning hose tool and a bottle of Bissell's Spot & Stain with Febreeze. We haven't seen this viral cleaner priced much lower than it currently is in years (it was only a few bucks cheaper back in July for Prime Day) — and when you consider how much money it'll save you in professional cleaning bills (and replacement furniture), it'll pay for itself in just a few uses. $88 at Amazon

Amazon Nicebay Hair Straightener Brush $35 $134 Save $99 Want to get out the door on time in the morning? Meet your new best friend: This two-in-one straightening brush smooths hair while eliminating tangles, and reviewers say it takes way less time than using a flat iron. It also has six different heat settings to suit hair of all thicknesses and textures, and it's lightweight enough to stash in your bag on trips. $35 at Amazon

Amazon FiPlus PowerGrip T9 Grabber Tool $10 $20 Save $10 At just about half a pound, this topseller is like an ultra-lightweight extension of your arm — and what it lacks in heft, it certainly makes up for in dexterity. With this handy grabber tool, you'll be able to grasp hard-to-reach items above and below with ease. The durable metal rod extends as far as 32 inches for easy reaching and folds down for space-saving storage when not in use. Its rubber claws ensure a secure hold, and its grips are also equipped with magnets for lifting metallic items small and large. $10 at Amazon

Amazon Fyc Wool Socks, 5-Pack $14 $30 Save $16 Keep your feet nice and toasty with these No. 1 bestselling wool socks, which come in the cutest colors and prints. They're soft and warm, yet breathable, and at over 50% off, they'd make perfect stocking stuffers (though you should definitely get a pack for yourself, too!). $14 at Amazon

Walmart Beautiful 6-Quart Air Fryer $69 $90 Save $21 With its 6-quart capacity, this gorgeous air fryer can hold enough food for five to seven people, yet its small footprint won't take up too much space on your counter. Its patent-pending TurboCrisp technology helps ensure quick, even cooking with that crunch factor we all crave (though you'll be able to cook with as much as 75% less fat than deep-frying). The user-friendly touchscreen lights up while in use and features time and temperature settings (from 90-400 degrees Fahrenheit), as well as four functions: Air Fry, Roast, Reheat and Dehydrate, the latter of which is a cool feature that isn't always included with air fryers. $69 at Walmart

Amazon Henckels 15-Piece Knife Set $130 $345 Save $215 This No. 1 bestseller is over 60% off — one of its lowest prices ever — and comes with just about every type of blade a home cook could need. Henckels has been crafting quality knives for over a century, so you can rest assured they know what they're doing. $130 at Amazon

Amazon Dyson Airwrap $480 $600 Save $120 This multi-use hair tool rarely goes on sale, and while it's certainly not cheap, it's currently down to the lowest price we've ever seen. With attachments for curling, smoothing, shaping and more, it'll feel like you have your own little handheld salon. $480 at Amazon

Your Cyber Monday Shopping Guide: See all of Yahoo’s Cyber Monday coverage here. Follow Engadget for Cyber Monday tech deals. Learn about Cyber Monday trends on In The Know. Hear from Autoblog’s experts on the best Cyber Monday deals for your car, garage, and home, and find Cyber Monday sales to shop on AOL, handpicked just for you.

How we find and select deals: Our deal-hunting team of award-winning writers and editors are seasoned experts in their fields (tech, style, home, beauty), many with 20+ years of experience. This team works diligently to bring you the best sales, deals and price drops. Our unbiased experts maintain strict editorial integrity: We only feature items we believe will save you money. Here’s more on how we select deals for our Cyber Monday coverage.