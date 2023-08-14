These fan-favorite Sony headphones are just $38 — down from $60

Sony is the king of headphones, and that's a nearly undisputed fact. Another fact? Their headphones are often on the pricey side — often, but not always. Here's a delightful exception: The Sony WH-CH520 are a comfortable, long-lasting set of cans with superb sound quality — and they're way, way down to just $38 from their usual $60.

Let's start with the most important thing: comfort. The Sony WH-CH520s are lightweight and have soft ear cups, on top of extra cushioning for your head. You'll be able to wear these all day without the all-too-familiar ache in your ears that comes from uncomfortable, unbalanced headphones.

The next thing is the battery life. These guys can go for 50 hours on a single charge, and throwing them on the charger for just three minutes gives an unbelievable 90 minutes of playback time. Long plane rides, meet your match

You can also customize the equalizer to provide you with the kind of sound you want, and the multipoint connection makes it easy to pair with two separate Bluetooth devices and swap between them. A built-in microphone means hands-free calling — you don't even have to pull your phone out to answer a call.

These bombastic Bluetooth blasters are on sale — great headphones for a great price. (Photo: Amazon)

"Best headphones I've ever had," said one fan. "Never owned such good headphones. Definitely worth the money! It's very lightweight and the battery life is incredible! I got it 2 days ago and the battery is still at 70%! It's very stylish as well. I've gotten so many complements on these headphones. Must have! Highly recommend!"

Another shopper gushed: "I couldn’t be happier with the quality and very affordable price. Well worth it!"

"I was influenced by TikTok girlies and got these over the ear headphones. I have Airpods and can’t bear them more than 5-7 mins as they hurt my ears. These are awesome! Not as tight as Beats or bulky - very light, streamline in design and the color is beautiful and muted. Sound quality is great - I don’t care too much about bass, etc but no complaints here when it comes to sound. Would def buy as a gift for someone!" another shopper said.

