July 4th steal: Sony's popular noise-canceling headphones are on sale for $98 at Amazon
We know it’s pretty tough to find a good pair of headphones from a great brand at a stellar price.
But sometimes, we get lucky and a big name drops the price on a luxe set. Case in point: The wireless Sony WH-CH710N Noise-Canceling Headphones, which are on sale for $98, or $52 off for the 4th of July! That’s an excellent price for these headphones, adored by 11,700 five-star fans. But act fast and shop now, because this sale won't last.
Sony Noise Cancelling Headphones
Knock out calls or just rock out with this wireless, Bluetooth-enabled headset.
Originally $150, the wireless headphones feature the crisp and clear audio you’d come to expect from Sony. Best of all, this is one of the most wallet-friendly ways to get premium noise-canceling, thanks to Sony’s Dual Noise Sensor Technology, which is designed to block out nearly all background and ambient noise. No humming from your air conditioner or noise from your washing machine; it’ll just be you and your music.
“The Sony headphones are perfect. They sync easily and the sound is clear,” raved a five-star reviewer. “The noise-canceling feature is great and often annoys my wife and kids when I can't hear them. These are very comfortable and I haven't had an issue with the ear pads (keeps the ears warm during the cold winter months). The charging is quick and the battery life is very good.”
Sony’s Touch Sensor controls make it easy to play, pause, skip tracks, control volume and more with just a tap or swipe on the right ear cup. You can even answer calls with a tap when paired to a smartphone via Bluetooth.
In short, if you’re looking for a great pair of brand-name wireless noise-canceling headphones, these Sony headphones are a great mid-range pick. They come in black and blue — the latter is a color that’s exclusive to Amazon — and have a battery life of up to 35 hours.
“I love these headphones,” shared a satisfied shopper. “The sound quality is great, the app lets you set your own levels or use a variety of presets, the battery life is amazing and paired with a good case you cant beat them for the money. In my opinion, they sound way better than Beats and at the lower price the noise cancelation is close to the Bose...If you are of the budget minded like I am, you will appreciate these headphones.”
Sony Noise Cancelling Headphones
Knock out calls or just rock out with this wireless, Bluetooth-enabled headset.
If you’re not yet an Amazon Prime member, sign up now for exclusive members-only access to Prime Day deals. Click here for a free 30-day trial.
The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.
Looking for more great Amazon deals? Check these out:
Home theater deals:
Insignia 32-inch HD Smart Fire TV, $100 (was $180), amazon.com
TCL 32-inch 3-Series 720p Roku Smart TV, $157 (was $230), amazon.comAmazon Fire TV 55-inch 4-Series 4K UHD smart TV, $350 (was $520), amazon.com
Amazon Fire TV 65-inch Omni Series 4K UHD smart TV, $500 (was $830), amazon.com
Hisense 50-inch Class R6 Series Dolby Vision 4K Roku Smart TV, $290 (was $450), amazon.com
Amazon Fire TV 75-inch Omni Series 4K UHD smart TV, $750 (was $1,100), amazon.com
Amazon Fire TV 55-inch 4-Series 4K UHD smart TV, $350 (was $520), amazon.com
Pioneer 43-inch 4K UHD Smart TV, $200 (was $320), amazon.com
Bigasuo Upgrade HD Bluetooth Projector with Built in DVD Player, $160 with on-page coupon (was $250), amazon.com
Headphone, earbud, smartwatch and tablet deals:
Kvidio Bluetooth Over Ear Headphones, $25 with on-page coupon (was $36), amazon.com
Tozo T10 Bluetooth 5.3 Wireless Earbuds, $22 with on-page coupon (was $40), amazon.com
Apple AirPods Pro, $200 (was $249), amazon.com
Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Over-Ear Headphones, $211 (was $350), amazon.com
JBL LIVE 300 Premium True Wireless Headphones, $55 (was $150), amazon.com
Tablet and tech deals:
HP 2020 Flagship 14 Chromebook Laptop Computer, $163 (was $217), amazon.com
Fitbit Versa 3 Health & Fitness Smartwatch, $160 (was $230), amazon.com
Motorola One 5G Ace, $250 (was $400), amazon.com
Samsung Galaxy Tab A7, $136 (was $160), amazon.com
JBL Charge 4 Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker, $114 (was $150), amazon.com
Video game deals:
Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Complete Edition for PlayStation 4, $35 (was $50), amazon.com
Dying Light 2 Stay Human for PlayStation 5, $40 (was $60), amazon.com
Sceptre Curved 24-inch 75Hz Professional LED Monitor, $130 (was $200), amazon.com
Elden Ring for PlayStation 5, $50 (was $60), amazon.com
Assassin's Creed: The Ezio Collection for Nintendo Switch, $27 (was $40), amazon.com
Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga for Nintendo Switch, $45 (was $60), amazon.com
Smart-home deals:
Kasa Outdoor Smart Plug, $20 (was $25), amazon.com
YoLink Mini Plug, $22 (was $30), amazon.com
Echo Show 15, $250 (was $335), amazon.com
SimplySmart Home PhotoShare Friends and Family Smart Digital Photo Frame, $133 (was $180), amazon.com
Google Nest Thermostat, $100 (was $130), amazon.com
Vacuum deals:
OKP K3 Robot Vacuum and Mop, $120 with on-page coupon (was $420), amazon.com
Dryer Vent Cleaner Kit Vacuum Hose Attachment, $11 (was $20), amazon.com
Whall Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, $115 with on-page coupon (was $400), amazon.com
Hoover MAXLife Pet Max Complete, $131 (was $190), amazon.com
Bissell 2999 MultiClean Allergen Pet Vacuum, $140 (was $196), amazon.com
Fashion deals:
DB Moon Women's Casual Summer Maxi Dress, $22 (was $47), amazon.com
Auselily Women Summer Casual Beach Cover Up, $22 (was $31), amazon.com
Miholl Women's Short Sleeve V-Neck Shirt, $21 (was $29), amazon.com
Bishuige Women Summer T Shirt Dress, $29 (was $41), amazon.com
Merokeety Women's Summer Striped Short Sleeve T Shirt Dress, $36 with on-page coupon (was $46), amazon.com
Clarks Women's Breeze Sea Sandals, $35 (was $55), amazon.com
Kitchen deals:
Lodge L8SK3 10-1/4-inch Pre-Seasoned Skillet, $20 (was $30), amazon.com
Ninja BL770 Mega Kitchen System, $150 (was $200), amazon.com
Mialoe Portable Blender, $21 (was $26), amazon.com
Ninja SP301 Dual Heat Air Fry Countertop 13-in-1 Oven, $100 (was $130), amazon.com
Black+Decker Crush Master 10-Speed Blender, $31 (was $50), amazon.com
Ninja AG301 Foodi 5-in-1 Indoor Grill with Air Fry, $160 (was $230), amazon.com
Ninja OL601 Foodi XL 8 Qt. Pressure Cooker, $190 with on-page coupon (was $320), amazon.com
Beauty deals:
M3 Naturals Anti Cellulite Massage Oil, $35 (was $50), amazon.com
Andalou Naturals Hyaluronic Dmae Lift Firm Skin Cream, $17 (was $27), amazon.com
Honest Beauty Tinted Lip Balm, $6 (was $9), amazon.com
AquaSonic Black Series Ultra Whitening Toothbrush, $40 (was $60), amazon.com
Bellisso Biotin Shampoo and Conditioner Set, $25 (was $40), amazon.com
First Botany Hair Growth Shampoo Conditioner Set, $25 (was $35), amazon.com
Baimei Jade Roller & Gua Sha Set, $8.50 with on-page coupon (was $16), amazon.com
TruSkin Vitamin C Serum, $20 (was $30), amazon.com
Bedding deals:
Laura Ashley Home Natalie Collection Luxury Ultra Soft Comforter, $126 (was $200), amazon.com
Meritlife Queen Size All Season Quilted Down Alternative Comforter, $30 with on-page coupon (was $70), amazon.com
LuxClub 6pc King Bamboo Sheet Set, $38 (was $62), amazon.com
Command Picture Hanging Strips, $3 (was $6), amazon.com
Fern and Willow Pillows, $27.50 (was $50), amazon.com
Madison Park Full/Queen Quilt Set Cottage Coastal Design, $83 (was $120), amazon.com
Health and Wellness:
Aveeno Protect + Hydrate Moisturizing Face SPF 60 Sunscreen Lotion, $9 (was $11), amazon.com
Veva Air Purifier, $100 with on-page coupon (was $200), amazon.com
Pure Gem Single Use Disposable Blue Face Masks (pack of 100), $10 (was $20), amazon.com
Pure Enrichment PureZone Medium-Large Room Air Purifier, $80 with on-page coupon (was $130), amazon.com
Dr Teal's Sleep Spray with Melatonin & Essential Oils, $8 (was $13), amazon.com
Lawn and Garden:
Sun Joe GTS4002C Cordless Lawn Care System-Hedge Trimmer, $135 (was $179), amazon.com
Katchy Automatic Indoor Insect and Flying Bugs Trap, $34 with on-page coupon (was $48), amazon.com
Gorilla Grip Extra Thick Water Resistant Comfortable Kneeling Pad, $16 (was $33), amazon.com
Sun Joe SPX3000 2030 14.5-Amp Electric High Pressure Washer, $169 (was $200), amazon.com
Dewdroo Expandable Garden Hose 100ft, $35 with on-page coupon (was $60), amazon.com
Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and Pinterest for nonstop inspiration delivered fresh to your feed, every day.
Want daily pop culture news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here for Yahoo Entertainment & Life's newsletter.