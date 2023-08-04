Price drop! These Sony noise-cancelling wireless headphones are over $100 off

We know it’s pretty tough to find the trifecta of a good pair of headphones from a great brand at a stellar price. But sometimes the planets align and a big name drops the price on a primo pair. This is one of those moments: The wireless Sony WH-XB910N Extra Bass Noise Cancelling Headphones are on sale for $148, or $102 off, at Amazon.

Let's talk about these cans. Originally priced at $250, they feature the crisp and clear audio you’d expect from a premier brand like Sony. Best of all, this is just about the wallet-friendliest way to get premium noise cancelling — i.e., Sony’s Dual Noise Sensor Technology that blocks out nearly all background and ambient sound. Gone are the days of air conditioner humming and washing machine tumbling encroaching on your jams; from here on it’ll just be you and your music.

Grab these headphones on mega-sale today. (Photo: Amazon)

But what's really wowed fans is the bass. "I LOVE these headphones!!!" a five-star reviewer said. "I’m a huge bass lover and the bass sounds from this headphones are awesome! And yeah, noise cancelling, it’s amazing. My apartment is under construction and it's always annoying me, but these headphones definitely help me to escape from those horrible noises!!!!"

They even fold up for easy storage. (Photo: Amazon)

If you’re looking for a great pair of brand-name wireless noise-canceling headphones, the Sony WH-XB910N Extra Bass Noise Cancelling Headphones are a great midrange pick. They come in black and blue and have a battery life of up to 30 hours. Said a fan: "The noise cancelling quality is great. The microphone works really well for calls, and I find myself using it all day for working from home. I have tried using earbuds before, but find they hurt my ears after a few hours. These over-the-ear style headphones however are really comfortable, and I can wear them all day without any discomfort. The quality of the sound while playing music is also amazing. As the title calls out, they amplify the bass really well."

