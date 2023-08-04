Why you can trust us
We may earn commission from links on this page, but we only recommend products we believe in. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Price drop! These Sony noise-cancelling wireless headphones are over $100 off

2
Rudie Obias
Updated ·2 min read

We know it’s pretty tough to find the trifecta of a good pair of headphones from a great brand at a stellar price. But sometimes the planets align and a big name drops the price on a primo pair. This is one of those moments: The wireless Sony WH-XB910N Extra Bass Noise Cancelling Headphones are on sale for $148, or $102 off, at Amazon.

Sony

Sony WH-XB910N Extra Bass Noise Cancelling Headphones

$148$250Save $102

Sony's WH-XB910N over-ear headphones take digital noise cancelling to the next level, with up to 30 hours of battery life on a full charge and up to 4.5 hours of extra play time after a 10-minute quick charge.

$148 at Amazon

Let's talk about these cans. Originally priced at $250, they feature the crisp and clear audio you’d expect from a premier brand like Sony. Best of all, this is just about the wallet-friendliest way to get premium noise cancelling — i.e., Sony’s Dual Noise Sensor Technology that blocks out nearly all background and ambient sound. Gone are the days of air conditioner humming and washing machine tumbling encroaching on your jams; from here on it’ll just be you and your music.

navy blue wireless over-ear Sony headphones
Grab these headphones on mega-sale today. (Photo: Amazon)

But what's really wowed fans is the bass. "I LOVE these headphones!!!" a five-star reviewer said. "I’m a huge bass lover and the bass sounds from this headphones are awesome! And yeah, noise cancelling, it’s amazing. My apartment is under construction and it's always annoying me, but these headphones definitely help me to escape from those horrible noises!!!!"

navy blue wireless over-ear Sony headphones folded up
They even fold up for easy storage. (Photo: Amazon)

If you’re looking for a great pair of brand-name wireless noise-canceling headphones, the Sony WH-XB910N Extra Bass Noise Cancelling Headphones are a great midrange pick. They come in black and blue and have a battery life of up to 30 hours. Said a fan: "The noise cancelling quality is great. The microphone works really well for calls, and I find myself using it all day for working from home. I have tried using earbuds before, but find they hurt my ears after a few hours. These over-the-ear style headphones however are really comfortable, and I can wear them all day without any discomfort. The quality of the sound while playing music is also amazing. As the title calls out, they amplify the bass really well."

Sony

Sony WH-XB910N Extra Bass Noise Cancelling Headphones

$148$250Save $102

Sony’s Touch Sensor controls make it easy to play, pause, skip tracks, control volume and more with just a tap or swipe on the right ear cup. You can even answer calls with a tap when paired to a smartphone via Bluetooth.

$148 at Amazon

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

Looking for more great Amazon tech deals? Check these out:

Headphones and earbuds

  • Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) Wireless Earbuds

    $99$129
    Save $30
    See at Amazon

  • Bose QuietComfort 45 Bluetooth Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones

    $279$329
    Save $50
    See at Amazon

  • Bmani Wireless Earbuds Bluetooth Headphones

    $26$59
    Save $33 with coupon
    See at Amazon

TVs

  • Insignia 24-inch Class F20 Series Smart HD 720p Fire TV

    $65$120
    Save $55
    See at Amazon

  • Insignia 32-inch Class F20 Series Smart HD 720p Fire TV

    $90$150
    Save $60
    See at Amazon

  • Insignia 42-inch Class F20 Series Smart Full HD 1080p Fire TV

    $100$200
    Save $100
    See at Amazon

  • Toshiba 32-inch Class V35 Series LED HD Smart Fire TV

    $100$110
    Save $10
    See at Amazon

Tablets and tech

  • Lenovo 2022 Newest Ideapad 3 Laptop

    $416$959
    Save $543
    See at Amazon

  • Certified Refurbished Fire HD 8 Plus Tablet

    $115$130
    Save $15
    See at Amazon

  • Certified Refurbished Amazon Eero Pro Mesh WiFi Router

    $35$89
    Save $54
    See at Amazon

  • Anlmz 3 in 1 Charging Station for iPhone

    $30
    with coupon
    See at Amazon

  • Anker Portable Charger, 313 Power Bank

    $18$22
    Save $4 with coupon
    See at Amazon

  • Raemao Massage Gun Deep Tissue

    $40$150
    Save $110 with coupon
    See at Amazon