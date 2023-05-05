'Won out over every other headphones I tried': Sony's newest noise-canceling set is on sale for $128

Noise-canceling headphones are more popular than ever since the world around us seems to get louder and louder. The downside? They can be expensive, especially if you want high-quality audio. Sony's newest pair of noise-canceling 'phones deliver comparable quality to many higher-priced models with a budget-friendly price tag — and right now, they're available for just $128 (down from $150). Want to know more? We have a full review right here.

Sony says the WH-CH720N is their lightest over-the-ear headphones ever. What's maybe more impressive, though is that they get up to 35 hours of battery life, and a three-minute charge results in a full hour of playback. The Ambient Sound and Adaptive Sound controls make it easy to adjust the amount of noise that makes it through the headphones — there are 20 different level settings to pick from. There's even a setting that lets you "Focus on Voice" so that you can talk with people around you without removing your headphones. The WH-CH720N wirelessly connect to two different devices at one time, and you can swap between them with the touch of a button.

Sony's newest noise-canceling headphones are a great choice for both your ears and your wallet. (Photo: Amazon)

One reviewer summed it up succinctly: "These won out over every other set of headphones I tried!"

"Battery lasts forever!" said another customer. "Fits my adult-size head perfectly and fits great on my kids. The sound quality is great! Be careful using it on workouts, hiking, or going for walks because you won’t hear anything else. Stays clean and can not see any sweat marks or fingerprints. Easy to wipe down. Only had to charge once since getting it and had a handful of days using it. Definitely worth it!"

"Excellent headphones. Notably better than my Soundcore Q45 and has similar sound/active noise canceling as the Sony XM4. Danced around buying these for a while, but these are a great value for the price range and I’m glad I did. The headphones are also excellent for gaming on the ps5!" one fan said.

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

