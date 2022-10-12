Before the Prime Day deals wind down, grab this Philips Sonicare toothbrush for 40% off

A quality electric toothbrush is always a smart purchase, especially when it's on sale. The highly-rated Philips One by Sonicare rechargeable toothbrush is available for just 30 bucks today thanks to Amazon's October Prime Day. Called the Prime Day Early Access sale, it's an opportunity for consumers to get a head start on holiday shopping, especially with inflation concerns, notes BlackFriday.com's shopping expert, Lisa Davis. You need to be an Amazon Prime member to take advantage of these deals. Here's how you can sign up for a free trial, which also gives you complimentary shipping.

Once you've got your Prime account set up, get your "Add to Cart" finger ready! It's time to save big on this essential toothbrush.

Philips Sonicare Philips One by Sonicare Rechargeable Toothbrush $30 $50 Save $20 $30 at Amazon This brush features micro-vibrations and tapered bristles made of soft nylon that gently polish teeth for a brighter smile.

This toothbrush allows you to take your brushing experience to the next level by pairing regular brush motions with bristle micro-vibrations. It features a two-minute timer with 30 second notifications so you'll be sure to brush those pearly whites for the appropriate amount of time.

Providing even more value, the sale set includes more than just the brush. It contains one Philips One by Sonicare rechargeable toothbrush, a matching brush head, one travel case, one USB charger, and a two-pack of replacement brush heads. All for just 30 bucks on Prime Day. Don't wait because this deal ends tonight!

Prime Day features an incredible deal on the Philips One by Sonicare Rechargeable Toothbrush.

Over 13,000 Amazon shoppers gave the toothbrush a five-star review. One happy shopper says it's simply the best: "This Sonic Electric Toothbrush far exceeded my expectations," they said. "The size is GREAT because it fits my toothbrush holder. This is so terrific that I purchased 2. Easy to charge, holds charge forever. Do not hesitate to buy this one."

Reviewers also rave over how great this is for travel. "I LOVE how compact this toothbrush is. I have a regular Sonicare that I use at home. I have taken that one on trips, but as much as I loved it...it took up too much space. This one is compact, light, fits perfectly into my overnight bag," one shared. "BUY IT....you will not regret it :)"

Philips Sonicare Philips One by Sonicare Rechargeable Toothbrush $30 $50 Save $20 $30 at Amazon This brush features micro-vibrations and tapered bristles made of soft nylon that gently polish teeth for a brighter smile.

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

See all of our Prime Early Access Sale coverage, here. Shop the top early Prime Day deals on Yahoo Life, get the best Prime Day tech advice on Engadget, learn about Prime Day trends on In the Know, and check out Prime Day car deals on Autoblog.