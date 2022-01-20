This toothbrush will liberate you from power cords and keep your teeth glistening — now just $15
We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.
Have you resolved that, after two years of dolefully sticking close to home, this year you're finally getting away for a serious vacation, someplace off the beaten track? Maybe it's high time for that family camping expedition. Well, if you're an electric toothbrush user, you probably remember the chagrin you've felt on the road when finding yourself without your trusty electric chopper cleaner. Who wants to make space in their bag for a brush and its charging pad and the power cord?
Well, now you can get away and keep your pearly whites powerfully clean with none of that hassle thanks to the Philips One Sonicare Battery Toothbrush. It comes with a handy travel case and, at less than four ounces, you'll barely know you're carrying it. Thanks to its tapered bristles and gentle yet strong micro vibrations, you'll most definitely know that your teeth are dentist-office clean after every brushing. The Philips One takes a single AAA battery that will last three months with regular use and features a two-minute timer to let you know when you've covered every last tooth.
And you will cover every tooth: The Phiips One features a full-size brush head, not like the puny round ones some other manufacturers (cough, cough — Oral-B — cough, cough) offer, allowing you to reach more of your choppers with every stroke and vibration, and saving time.
Speaking of saving: You can now get a hold of a Philips One for just $15, down from its usual price of $25. That's a very toothsome 40 percent off!
At that unbeatable price, go ahead and get one for everyone in the family. They'll be no misunderstand as to whose is whose, either — the Philips One is available in Mango, Coral, Midnight Navy Blue and Mint Light Blue.
That power, that convenience, that prettiness...no wonder over 4,300 Amazon shopper have bestowed five-star raves on it. "I like the fact that its powerful but yet gentle," said one happy customer. "The bristles are stiff just enough but, does not hurt or is as abrasive as others. Its a great buy and I highly recommend if you are looking for an effective cleaning solution that is gentle on the gums."
This happy user found their on-the-road bliss with the Sonicare: "Perfect for traveling! Its compact like a regular toothbrush but the vibration is like your typical electric toothbrush. Tried many different brands of portable electric toothbrush, and this is the best."
"Love this toothbrush!" added one proudly smiling shopper. "No more sitting on the counter, and best of all portable to take in my purse if needed during the day. I had a Sonic Care toothbrush for many years...this has a timer and you just stand and brush your teeth for two minutess and it shuts itself off. Fun colors and lightweight."
The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.
