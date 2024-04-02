Songs are missing from new 'Cowboy Carter' CD and vinyl versions. Fans want to know why

Beyoncé's "Cowboy Carter" has 27 songs — unless you're listening via vinyl or CD.

While the second installment of the "Renaissance" trilogy hit streaming platforms March 29, TODAY.com can confirm that vinyl copies are missing the following five songs: "Spaghettii," "Flamenco," "The Linda Martell Show," "Ya Ya" and "Oh Louisiana."

The CD version is missing the same songs, but includes "Flamenco" as a bonus track.

Beyoncé’s team did not immediately respond to TODAY.com’s request for comment.

Why are songs missing from 'Cowboy Carter' vinyl?

After noticing that the streaming version of "Cowboy Carter" included more songs than the physical copies do, fans began offering up their own explanations.

One theory suggests a deluxe version of "Cowboy Carter" could be on the way. A TikTok from a vinyl collector points out that the image of Beyoncé on a horse included in the cover art is "nowhere to be seen" on the vinyl, so perhaps a future version containing all the songs is on the way.

Beyoncé's website lists the vinyl versions as "limited edition." Currently, Amazon is accepting preorders for vinyl copies that release April 12, without the "limited" or "exclusive" language.

Another suggests the digital “Cowboy Carter” album features last-minute additions that didn’t make the vinyl edition.

Vinyl pressings take eight to 12 weeks to complete. The album was released six weeks after being announced the day of the Super Bowl on Feb. 11.

There’s evidence of last-minute additions to the album. Back in February, country singer Tanner Adell tweeted that she hoped to be included on the album. Adell is now featured on the song “Blackbiird.“ However, “Blackbiird” is included on the vinyl version.

How do fans feel about the 'Cowboy Carter' vinyl missing songs?

Fans are generally not happy to have paid for what they see as an incomplete vinyl pressing. Each record is $40, and it can cost $200 to get a complete set of the vinyl variants, each in a different color.

"Ok but songs are missing from the album. I don’t want the vinyl if songs are missing. #COWBOYCARTER," someone tweeted.

"Imagine releasing your new critically acclaimed, culture shifting, capital A album and then proceeding to leave the absolute best song off the vinyl," one fan tweeted.

"Beyoncé releasing a vinyl without major tracks is SO unlike her…I’m really in shock," another added.

A smaller cohort of people are saying the vinyl currently available is the definition of a limited release.

"I know there’s tracks missing but I think Beyoncé allowing us to have the pressing of what act ii originally was is so special and dope. it’s literally an exclusive collector’s item," the person said.

