Something's brewing at Gentle Giant in Pearl River: Say hello to Eighty Twenty North

There's always something brewing — literally — at Gentle Giant Brewing Co. in Pearl River but this time the story is more about the food than the beer.

Changing it up

Say hello to Eighty Twenty North and Chef Matt Borgersen who's now running the food operations at the brewery. (Yes another Matt as Gentle Giant is owned by Matt Worgul.) Borgersen, who owns Westwood New Jersey's Eighty Twenty, which is known for its smashburgers, met Worgul during the height of the pandemic when he was mainly doing pop-ups.

Worgul, who had been doing the cooking since he opened in 2018, wanted to unload that responsibilty. Eventually, Borgerson, a longtime chef who's been in the business for more than a decade, agreed. And so, a partnership was formed.

There are lots of changes at Gentle Giant Brewing in Pearl River - and it's all about the decor and the food. Left to right: Gentle Giant Brewmaster Nick Carnicelli, Gentle Giant Owner Matt Worgul and Chef Matt Borgersen who has brought smashburgers to the menu with his new restaurant Eighty Twenty North.

But first the entire space was given a facelift, including tearing apart (and reorganizing) the kitchen along with the bathrooms. There's new lighting, an upgraded music system, and wait service.

Worgul said the place now feels more like a restaurant inside a bar.

The two have been in a soft opening phase for a little over a month, slowly bringing in new items and making it so it's not a huge change for long-time customers.

What to expect

Smoked meats like brisket and pulled pork, which Worgul had previously done, are still on the menu but the focus is now on smashburgers made with Vidalia onions, American cheese, special sauce, and a Martin's potato roll (there are different variations). Also new: Detroit-style pizzas.

"We're a complete scratch kitchen," said Borgersen, "Everything from the barbecue sauce to the pickled onions."

Borgersen has also elevated the cocktail program with drinks like the Pink Cadillac (Blanco tequila, grapefruit, lime, agave) and Smooth Criminal (basil Haydens bourbon, Averna, apperol, egg white). And Worgul has added more non-alcoholic beers.

Smashburgers are the specialty at Eighty Twenty North, the new food operator at Gentle Giant Brewing in Pearl River.

What about the beer?

As before, diners will find 10 items on draft including the brewery's popular lagers. With St. Patrick's Day coming up, there's also a new Irish Red.

Worgul's hope, now that he's freed himself up, is to concentrate more on his wholesale business as well as doing more canned and to go sales. He also wants to curate a variety of beers that are more visible in the marketplace.

"Our beer list is always evolving," said Worgul, "And is getting progressively getting better."

If you go

Address: 7 N. Main St., Pearl River, 845-201-8295, gentlegiantbrewing.com

Hours: 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday; 2 p.m. to 2 a.m. Friday (kitchen closes at midnight) from noon to 2 a.m. Saturday; from noon to 10 p.m. Sunday.

Good to know: Menu and cocktail items are subject to change so keep that in mind when you go.

