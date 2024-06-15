'Something that everyone loves.' Never a dill moment at Canton Pickle Fest

Crowds gather Saturday near Centennial Plaza for the inaugural Canton Pickle Fest.

CANTON − Pickle vendors and merchandise filled three streets Saturday near Centennial Plaza downtown at the inaugural Canton Pickle Fest Saturday. Those who took part seemed to agree that the event was a dill-light.

Matt Burton, owner of Local Honey Glass in Akron, had sold his blown-glass pickles at Akron Pickle Fest, and was inspired to bring the event to the Hall of Fame City.

"Everybody loves pickles," he said.

He said he planned the event with his wife and expected it to be "lots of pickle fun."

Jordan Shultz and Hailey Grey-Grim feed each other a pickle on a stick Saturday at Canton Pickle Fest.

The event drew pickle fans from near and far, eager to try specialty pickles and other wacky foods like pickle lemonade and pickle pizza.

Pickles on pizza, anyone?

Anthony Britton, owner of the Ravencrest Pizza Co. food truck based in Akron, created a new pickle pizza for Canton Pickle Fest.

"I always like experimenting with different pizzas," he said. "When I heard about Pickle Fest, I thought it was the perfect opportunity to try to make a pickle pizza."

Anthony Britton puts a pickle pizza in the oven at his Ravencrest Pizza Co. food truck on Saturday at Canton Pickle Fest.

Britton, who started the food truck business in September, said pickle pizza has become one of his favorites — and he will be adding it to the menu rotation for future events.

Get your emotional support pickle!

Pickle plushes and keychains are Dannie Furr's most popular item.

She runs a crochet business called Stitches & Kisses and often travels to nearby festivals.

"I make pickles at my regular shows, and it's my most popular item everywhere I go," she said.

This was her first time bringing her creations to a pickle fest.

Pickle-themed gifts and accessories were among the wares available Saturday at the inaugural Canton Pickle Fest.

On the front of Furr's booth, a large sign read "emotional support pickles"

"Pickles are something that everyone loves," she said. "They're silly."

Pickle fans line up for old favorites

A line of people persisted outside The Crazy Cucumber booth from the very start of pickle fest.

The Crazy Cucumber is a gourmet pickle vendor from Johnstown, Ohio.

Montana Pawlak scoops garlic baby dill pickles for a customer at the Crazy Cucumbers booth Saturday at the Canton Pickle Fest.

Rick and Melissa Haddix from Massillon said it's because their pickles are the best.

"We usually end up spending about $100 on them every time we come to a pickle fest," said Rick, 47. "It's so good."

The two have gone to several pickle fests and said The Crazy Cucumber is always their No. 1 favorite.

Rick said they had preordered for pickup at the stand Saturday but ended up buying even more when they saw the day's special flavors.

"[My favorite pickle flavors] are the horseradish and the spicy bread and butter," said Melissa, 50, who works as an ombudsman at the Akron Canton Area Agency on Aging.

"I tell everybody I know how much I love their pickles," she said.

Rick, who works as a construction project manger, favors the classic old fashioned.

"We don't even buy pickles at the store. I can't remember the last time we bought pickles at Giant Eagle or something," he said. "We wait for them."

Refreshing pickle lemonade

Timothy Krol, 36, was serving up pickle lemonades at the Dina Colada stand.

The business, which is based in Morgantown, West Virginia, has traveled to pickle fests across several states.

"I always come because we get out of town, I get to cook and you meet cool people," Krol said. "I always walk around any buy pickle things myself. I'm a pickle fan."

Timothy Krol makes a pickle lemonade for a customer Saturday at the Dina Coladas booth at the Canton Pickle Fest.

Krol said he enjoys trying unique pickle items when he goes to the festivals to work.

"Even pickle lemonade, I never had one until I came to a pickle festival," he said. "(My favorite is) pickle pizza. I like it; it's very good."

More pickle fun

Entertainment at Saturday's Pickle Fest included stand-up comedy by Krackpots Comedy Club in Massillon and DJ Christian Dela Vega.

Canton Pickle Fest also hosted a photo scavenger hunt and a coloring contest for kids.

Jameson Whitacre, 4, of Hartville eats from a container of pickles Saturday at Canton Pickle Fest.

The event ended with a raffle drawing of 3,000 prizes.

A portion of proceeds from Pickle Fest will be donated to the Akron-Canton Regional Foodbank.

