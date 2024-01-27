What’s Something You Did As A Kid That You Now Realize Was Really Weird?

We were all kids once, so it shouldn’t be too controversial to say that sometimes kids can be pretty weird. But it's true — kids can be weird...and more to the point, they can DO some really weird stuff, too.

Paramount+

For example, I remember an adult friend of mine once confessed that as a kid they pooped onto a plate and microwaved it to see what would happen.

LAFF TV / Via giphy.com

Maybe as a kid you had some really weird food combo you loved — like putting tabasco sauce into your iced tea — that now totally dumbfounds you.

Ivan / Getty Images

Or maybe you used to stand totally still in your backyard for a long, looong time thinking you could trick your neighbors into thinking you were a statue.

Dave & Les Jacobs / Getty Images

Maybe you refused to leave the house unless you were dressed in a superhero costume, and even wore it to places like church or school.

Real444 / Getty Images

Or maybe, just maybe you’re thinking, I did something way weirder than all of those examples!

Well, whatever weird thing you did as a kid, we want to hear it! Share it in the comments below or via this anonymous form and it could be featured in a future BuzzFeed Community post.