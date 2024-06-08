Somersworth High School 2024 graduates honor achievements: 'We all pulled through'
DURHAM — The members of the Somersworth High School Class of 2024 trickled into the Whittemore Center in Durham on Friday as the hour of their commencement ceremony drew near. They adjusted their tassels, zipped up their royal blue gowns and made sure their mortarboards, many beautifully decorated, wouldn’t fall off. Hugs were given, photos were taken, laugh were shared.
As they waited, they reflected on what it’s like to be on the verge of turning the next page in their story.
“It’s a new opportunity for me to grow and meet new people, possibly expand my education from here on out,” said Zoe Bisbee-Mellen, who is an artist and is considering going into the arts.
“It was great to meet a lot of good people here. I’m really thankful for the opportunity to learn form really great teachers and people,” she said. “It feels like a fresh beginning. It feels very grown up.”
Riley Barton said she’ll be working on finding a job. “I’m nervous, but excited. This is a big deal and it will be fun.”
“I’m excited. It’s nice to see my hard work pay off,” said Ella Parr, who will be attending West Virginia University to study political science and international business. “It is a big deal. It’s the one night people come to celebrate you.”
Ahmiyah Cook recently got married, and after graduation is moving to Norfolk, Virginia, with her husband who serves in the military. She wants to pursue becoming a flight attendant.
Audrey Labelle, who served as class secretary, will attend Bryant University to study business management. On leaving her high school, she said, “It’s sad, but really exciting. I’ve been here my entire life so I am happy to go somewhere else.”
“I feel real excited,” said Hunaiza Ilyas who will attend Simmons College. The National Honor Society member wants to be a nurse.
“I’m glad it’s over,” said Jovany Senduk. He’ll miss hanging with friends most of all. He’s off to the New Jersey Institute of Technology to study computer science.
“It feels unreal,” said valedictorian David Irot. “It feels like yesterday we were in class on Google Meet during Covid. It’s unreal, but it’s happy.” In the fall, he will attend Boston University to study data science.
School secretary Melanie Benoit helped Brooke Tuthill secure her mortarboard. “I’m nervous, but excited for a new adventure,” Tuthill said. She’s going to the University of New Hampshire to study music education and hopes to become a middle school band teacher.
“I will miss our class and the close environment here,” she said. “We are all friends with each other.”
Before they knew it, the Class of 2025 marshals Arian Carter and Abygail Lambert were leading them onto the floor of the arena to the sounds of “Pomp and Circumstance,” ushering them into the next chapter of their lives.
“It’s OK not to know what’s next,” Somersworth High School Principal Christopher Tebo said in his welcome address. Giving his advice for living life, he told the soon-to-be graduates, “Prioritize the people you love, those you already know and people you haven’t met yet. Those relationships are the most important thing. Make time for them.”
He thanked the Class of 2024’s adviser Julie Turgeon for her years of working with the class and he asked the teachers in attendance who had taught the class members “from preschool on up” to stand and be recognized with the students’ applause.
Class President Owen O’Brien remembered the beginning of their high school experience in the fall of 2020 when they were all at home studying virtually, going to class on Google Meet and celebrating drive-by birthdays. “We were locked up inside, but somehow we grew closer than ever,” he said.
“The thing is we all pulled through,” he said. Referring to their senior year, he said, “It was the best of times and it was the worst of times. We all struggle, but that struggle held us together.”
O’Brien went on to thank everyone who supported the class over the years, including the custodians and the lunch ladies.
Salutatorian Logan Stoddard expressed his admiration for “how far we have come.”
“As for me, I don’t know what will happen, but I’m willing to make the most of it. Will you?” he asked his classmates at the end of his address.
Irot, the valedictorian, reflected on the passage of time in his address, noting their 720 days of high school, which equates to 5,760 hours.
“Time itself moves funnily in high school,” Itor said. “Time flies, eight hours feel like a minute.”
“Don’t live a mundane life where a minute feels like an hour,” he advised his classmates. “Live a life where an hour feels like a minute.”
Commencement speaker Derek LaBrie knew the class and their high school years well, praising them for how they rebuilt the school’s community after being apart during the pandemic.
“Build community around you wherever you go,” he said, noting that might be workmates or roommates or a golf foursome. “Community looks different everywhere. Seek it out and hold onto it.”
Somersworth High School Class of 2024
NakayLyn Ann-Marrie Akerman
Ashley Pamela Aldebot
Riley Melissa Barton
Matthew J Bayko
Kaden James Bickford
Zoe Alexis Bisbee-Mellen
Kassidy Paige Bonsaint
Adrian Marie Brailsford
Shauna E Breitmaier
Karter William-James Brogan
Madison Leigh Brogan
Adam Warren Brown
Olivia Halliday Brown
Cheyanne Nichole Brushwood
Adric Butler
Shelby “Sace” Marie Caton
Ahmiyah Marie Cook
Dylan Brian Cossette
Ethan J Cote
Sienna Ella Crane
Guerino Nicholas Cristallo
Sophia Grace Day
Nicolas Delgado
Tien Thi Cam Doan
Graci Amour Doyon
Cameron Scott Dubois
Hailey Renee German
Luke Michael Glaeser
Eric Aaron Goodrich
Giovanni Cannon Green
Amani J Guillory
Quin E Haines
Shawn Michael Harriman
Emma Grace Hudon
Hunaiza Safa Ilyas
David V Irot
Iqbal Faisal Karim
Lukas Myer Kelly
Rachel Amanda Khoe
Audrey B LaBelle
Hannah Elizabeth Laughton
Nathan Francis Leahy
Selena Marie Malo
Lilah Kristen Marshall
Kezia Mackenzie Mawikere
Jade Abrielle McGowan
Shakeila Yendi Miller
Carter W Morgan
Teagan Jeannette Myers
Dillon Newbanks
Zachary William Noyce
Owen Peter O'Brien
Tasha Kay O'Neil
Ella Francis Parr
Jenish Jitendrakumar Patel
Hailey Nicole Patrakis
Leah Lexa Pena
Jaden M Penney
Logan Michael Perreault
Lauren Nicole Pflanz
Trevor R Richer
Tyler James Riese
Jovany David Wilson Senduk
Tayshawn Antione Sheppard
Spencer William Stacewicz
Logan G Stoddard
Elijah O Sublette
Davian Elijah Sykes
Evan O Talley
Parker R Talley
Joseph P Tibbetts
Jaiden Fayette Timmons-Williams
Jonathan Tristan Tjoa
Brooke Elizabeth Tuthill
John Paul Welch
Jazmine West
Elijah J Wheeler
Lindsey K Whiteman
Kyle M Wilbur
