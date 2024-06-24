Somerset County home sales for the week of June 23, 2024
Basking Ridge
1043 Ricky Drive. $610,000.
15 Chimney Ash Farm Road. $1,310,000.
3201 Hemlock Place. $450,000.
92 W Oak St. $655,000.
27 Maple Run #1. $645,000.
283 Crabtree Court #19. $530,000.
388 Potomac Drive #4. $445,000.
Bedminster
52 Tansy Court #2852. $341,000.
7 Dorset Lane #16107. $585,000.
Belle Mead
10 Adams Drive. $999,500.
123 Rip Van Dam Court. $575,000.
137 Belle Glades Lane. $1,475,000.
15 Marian Drive. $602,000.
Bernardsville
22 Hillside Ave. $945,000.
250 Brook Hollow Lane #3. $2,085,000.
45 Ann St. $665,000.
53 Tower Mountain Drive. $1,150,000.
58 Center St. $1,050,000.
63 Old Army Road. $1,135,000.
7 Center St. $715,000.
9 Bodnar St. $575,000.
Bound Brook
286 Metape Circle S. $591,000.
304 Stratford Place. $340,000.
Branchburg
1024 Hillcrest Drive. $955,000.
149 River Road. $615,000.
6 Meadow View Court. $1,245,000.
812 Devon Lane. $1,236,000.
853 Princeton Court. $730,000.
86 Bernard St. $450,000.
Bridgewater
230 Marcia Way. $750,000.
3205 Pinhorn Drive. $450,000.
763 Byrd Ave. $661,000.
86 Leghorn Ave. $760,000.
Far Hills
39 Branch Road. $2,400,000.
Flagtown
17 Fourth St. $200,000.
Franklin Park
45 Amethyst Way #E3. $350,000.
51 Rachel Court #D1. $365,000.
56 Daniel Drive #E. $435,000.
95 Chelsea Court #F. $470,000.
Green Brook
218 3rd St. $465,000.
Hillsborough
1236 Orchard Drive. $675,000.
1274 Millstone River Road. $520,000.
13 Horseshoe Drive. $1,360,000.
1728 Millstone River Road. $975,000.
2 Polhemus Drive. $840,000.
215 Ann St. $467,000.
34 Francis Drive. $950,000.
840 Amwell Road. $1,175,000.
87 Norton Road. $780,398.
124 Bluebird Drive #2c. $460,000.
528 Andria Ave. #246. $260,000.
Manville
1019 Huff Ave. $450,000.
709 Huff Ave. $145,000.
North Plainfield
10 Deforest Ave. $600,000.
2 Almont Place #4. $530,000.
330 Hillman Place. $575,000.
704 Greenbrook Road. $214,953.
Raritan Borough
1014 Colby Ave. $542,000.
107 Brentwood Road. $489,000.
Skillman
128 Bedens Brook Road. $1,750,000.
6o Dublin Road. $1,300,000.
7 Pecan Valley Court. $1,660,000.
Somerset
13 Boudinot Lane. $905,000.
139 Coburn Lane. $465,000.
149 Emerson Road. $606,000.
20 Concord Drive. $685,000.
Somerville
120 Washington Place. $440,000.
20 Codington Place. $621,000.
6 Santoro Court. $1,285,000.
Warren
14 9th St. $352,000.
29 Lara Place. $51,117.
69 Mountain Ave. $1,350,000.
Watchung
105 Scott Drive. $1,400,000.
70 Nottingham Drive. $1,200,000.
Brad Wadlow is a staff writer for MyCentralJersey.com
This article originally appeared on MyCentralJersey.com: Somerset County home sales for the week of June 23, 2024